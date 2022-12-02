It looks like Activision Blizzard’s Call of Duty League no longer has a broadcast rights deal with YouTube. As stated in a recent Where to Watch blog post, it was revealed that when the league returns tonight, it will be live on Twitch for the first time since its inception.

Previously, the CDL did have a broadcast rights deal with YouTube, as did the Overwatch League, which means you can only watch the matches through YouTube. However, with it now streaming on Twitch (and only Twitch, aside from CDL’s actual site), we have to assume the exclusivity deal is over, which begs the question of whether OWL will follow suit when it returns in 2023.

Just because the CDL does have a new home doesn’t mean it won’t offer viewing rewards like it used to. You can still link your Activision account with your Twitch account to get limited badges, weapon charms, calling cards, and helicopter skins for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0.

As for the CDL opening weekend schedule, you can find it here.