2022 is drawing to a close, and the “National Subsidy” for new energy vehicles is about to officially withdraw from the stage of history. According to the “Notice on the Financial Subsidy Policy for the Promotion and Application of New Energy Vehicles in 2022”, the 2022 new energy vehicle purchase subsidy policy will be terminated on December 31, 2022.Vehicles registered after December 31, 2022 will no longer be subsidized.

In response to this situation, many car companies have made certain adjustments in their sales strategies. According to previous related reports, BYD announced that it will adjust the official guide prices of new energy models related to Dynasty, Ocean and Denza.The increase range is 2000-6000 yuan. However, customers who paid a deposit to sign a contract before January 1, 2023 will not be affected by this price adjustment.As one of the most popular new energy vehicle brands in the domestic market, BYD naturally has no worries about selling.

However, most car companies choose to launch a series of discounts and price protection activities at this node, aiming to sprint annual sales. In fact, the passenger flow of major new energy vehicle brand stores has indeed increased significantly during this period. It can be seen that both car companies and end consumers are trying to seize this last window period. It is understood thatVolkswagen, AITO Automobile, Weilai, Xiaopeng Automobile and other car companies have launched similar limited-time price protection policies.

In addition, Changan Deep Blue is the first brand subsidized by the manufacturer after the withdrawal of the state subsidy. It is reported that it announced that for customers who place and lock the order before December 31, 2022, and the order meets the requirements for applying for the new energy state subsidy in 2022, the difference in the new energy state subsidy policy in 2022 will be subsidized by Changan Deep Blue. The subsidy for the Cheng version is 4,800 yuan, and the subsidy for the pure electric version is 13,860 yuan.

And Tesla launched a price reduction policy early on, announcing that the price cuts for the domestic Model 3 and Model Y ranged from 14,000 to 37,000 yuan.and from November 8th to November 30th, if you purchase an existing car and an auto insurance combination from a cooperative insurance agency and complete the delivery of the car on schedule, you can reduce the final payment of the car by 8,000 yuan; from December 1st to December 31st, you can reduce the final payment of the car by 4,000 yuan Yuan.

According to the subsidy policy for new energy vehicles in 2022, among the new energy passenger cars with a pre-subsidy price of less than 300,000 yuan, plug-in hybrid models can enjoy a subsidy of 4,800 yuan; Pure electric vehicles with more than one kilometer can enjoy subsidies of 9,100 yuan and 12,600 yuan respectively.

So should we buy a new energy vehicle before the withdrawal of the “national subsidy” policy for new energy vehicles?

currentAre New Energy Vehicles Really Right For You?

It is indisputable that new energy vehicles will be a major trend in the future, but are current new energy vehicles really suitable for you? For friends who are entangled in whether they should buy new energy vehicles now, Zhichepai ​​believes that the most important point is to clarify their own car needs. Is buying a car just a need? Then you have to figure out what you are buying the car for, whether it is purely for transportation, or you need to pull goods, or you often need to carry people, is it for work or family needs, and so on. First clarify the needs of the car, and then make a choice will be much easier.

Then it is necessary to understand the advantages and disadvantages of new energy vehicles, so that you can buy “no regrets”. The advantages of new energy vehicles are obvious:Save fuel energy, reduce exhaust emissions, effectively protect the environment, low noise, low use costs, no need to limit travel, low maintenance costs, etc.

However, at this stage, its shortcomings are equally fatal. Short cruising range is the biggest problem facing new energy vehicles. Limited by the existing battery technology, the cruising range of new energy vehicles is very limited. Coupled with the influence of factors such as weather and temperature, road conditions, and the number of people on board, the actual cruising range may not reach the described mileage. In addition, the phenomenon of pure electric vehicles being blocked and running out of power on high speeds also occurs frequently.

If you choose a hybrid model, of course this shortcoming can be avoided. At present, if you need to travel long distances in your daily life and want to save fuel in the city, a hybrid model is undoubtedly a good solution.However, according to some car owners, the actual fuel consumption of hybrid vehicles at high speeds is not much different from that of fuel vehicles.

To sum up, the advantages of new energy vehicles are very prominent, but the defects should also be considered at the same time. After all, whether to buy or not depends on your actual usage.

Do what you can, don’t pursue one stepFor consumers who have decided to purchase new energy vehicles within this year, they must clarify their budget. There are so many models on the market now, and there is always a better car with a slightly higher budget. There is almost no upper limit, but consumers’ wallets have an upper limit.

Zhichepai ​​believes that buying a car must be done according to one’s ability, and there is no such thing as a one-step solution. It is a big hurdle to drive a car for 6 years, because after that, the increase in annual inspection frequency, the increase in maintenance costs, the failure of parts and other problems will start to trouble you, so most car owners will choose this time. Sell ​​the car on the spot, and then buy a new car, so that your own cost of use can be reduced.

In addition, the automobile industry is developing very fast. Let’s start with the appearance. The early cars were boxy and completely lacking in aesthetics. I haven’t seen a few people say it’s ugly. But according to the aesthetics of the general public in today’s society, you will feel that it is too outdated. Moreover, the technology of new energy vehicles is still in the stage of rapid development, and more advanced products will come out every now and then.

The exit of “National Subsidy” means that the new energy market is maturing

As far as the domestic new energy automobile industry is concerned, the withdrawal of subsidies means that the industry is slowly maturing and no longer relies on the promotion of subsidy policies. Just like students graduating from school and going to society, they no longer need their family members to protect them from wind and rain. This is exactly the case for new energy vehicles that leave the subsidy policy. They are about to leave the umbrella of the policy and start a head-on battle with the mainstream traditional fuel vehicles in the market.

If there is competition, there will be “involution”. When the price of new energy vehicles rises, consumers will also reconsider between it and fuel vehicles.

Although new energy vehicles are still very competitive in the advantages of exemption from purchase tax and direct access to green cards in cities with restricted licenses, the discounts for fuel vehicles are also very “ruthless”. Checks and balances occur when two sides play against each other on absolutely fair terms. The price has gone up,Sales will naturally come down, and at that time new energy vehicles may be forced to take official price reduction measures due to sales pressure.

Summarize: It is indeed a good choice to start decisively before the withdrawal of the national subsidy, but if you do not currently have a car purchase plan, you don’t need to join in this “hustle and bustle”. Because the development of new energy vehicles will only get better and better, and the product power will be stronger by then, even if the price is a little more expensive, it is worth it.