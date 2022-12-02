If you are looking for the right diet to lose weight by purifying the body, there is a new and very effective revolutionary philosophy: discover the rice diet and its incredible effects

The period leading up to the holidays is usually marked by a general desire to cleanse the body in view of the great binges that characterize Christmas. To pursue the detox objective it is necessary to give up fatty and unhealthy foods for the body, proceeding towards a healthy diet in the name of well-being. Succeed even losing a few poundsconsidering a possible and natural weight gain that will occur between festive dinners and lunches, represents a significant milestone for many.

From today it will not only be possible but even simple thanks to revolutionary rice diet which guarantees a decisive weight loss but above all the purification of the organism thanks to the numerous properties concentrated in this precious cereal. Let’s find out what the rice diet consists of and what are the benefits it brings to the well-being of the body.

Rice diet: slimming and detox

The rice diet, as the name suggests, makes use of a high consumption of this precious cereal, to be preferred in the integral variant for the high glycemic content of white rice. Also ideal for hypertension due to the low presence of sodium contained in it, rice allows you to drain and purify the body, for an evident anti-swelling action. In fact, this diet makes it possible to find the coveted objective in a short time “Flat stomach“, accompanied by significant weight loss.

The detox effect of this food philosophy allows you to verify even a greater state of well-being and lightness and a newfound fitness. Divided into two phases, the rice diet provides one first part shorter, very impactful, where there is an imbalance of nutrients and a low caloric intake. In this first part, the consumption of rice is foreseen, with the addition of portions of fruits and vegetables to complete the food routine for up to 800/900 calories per day.

Next comes the second stage, where the introduction of occurs proteins and so-called “good” fatsfor complete meals and including rice together with other foods. Vegetables, legumes, salmon and chicken breast are some of the foods with which it is possible to accompany the portion of rice, for a diet that guarantees a net result on the scale but above all on health.