Callisto Protocol's PUBG reference "will not be made public" – The Callisto Protocol

Callisto Protocol's PUBG reference "will not be made public" – The Callisto Protocol

Given the origins of South Korean publisher Crafton (formerly The Blue Hole Company) and developer of the world-phenomenal battle royale PUBG: Battlefield, and Strike Distance Studio, which was created as part of the group, the sci-fi survival horror The Wood The Guardians Agreement is first set in the same world as PUBG, only about 300 years later in the timeline. However, earlier this year, the CEO and creative director confirmed that the game had “grown into its own world” unrelated to the novel, while promising “small surprises for fans”.

When we sat down with Schofield and SDS Spain general manager Jorge Jiménez the other day after 1.5 hours of Callisto Accords, we asked the former if the former could be more Learn more about these hidden references.

“Yeah, you know, it’s not public yet,” Schofield emphasizes in the video below, “It might take a little while for people to pick up something, but we’re keeping some of the lore in there, homage to PUBG, man ‘, he added, waving his hat off.

What type of PUBG nod would you expect to find in Dark Iron Prison?

