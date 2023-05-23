Camera adapter for iPhone unusable after iOS 16.5 update

Apple usually tests updates for the iPhone in an extensive beta phase before they are released. Nevertheless, errors always make it into the final version.

The current update to iOS 16.5 for the iPhone has been available since last week. This includes, among other things, new wallpapers with the Pride colors and an additional sports tab for the Apple News app. The update also closes a number of security gaps. However, it mainly contains bug fixes that affect CarPlay, Spotlight search and Screen Time. But instead of just fixing known bugs, iOS 16.5 introduces a whole new problem that renders an iPhone accessory unusable.

USB adapter no longer supplies power

Numerous users on social media and the Apple Support Community are reporting that Apple’s “Lightning to USB 3 Camera Adapter” no longer works properly after the update. The adapter has a Lightning connector on one side and a USB-A port and a Lightning port for power on the other side. The USB-A port allows cameras to be connected for the transmission of images and videos. If the dongle is also supplied with power via the Lightning port, a large number of other USB devices can also be connected. These include hubs, card readers, Ethernet adapters and microphones. The device is available in the Apple Store for 49 euros.

However, after updating to iOS 16.5 for iPhone and iPadOS 16.5 for iPad, the adapter apparently no longer supplies power to connected USB devices. The iPhone or iPad itself is also no longer charged. Instead, an error message appears stating that the device is consuming too much power. Some affected users have tested their adapters with older iOS versions that did not experience the issue.

Apple has not yet officially confirmed the problem. Support is currently still handling user inquiries related to the USB adapter on an individual basis. iOS 16.6 is already in development, but still several weeks away. So if it’s a general software problem, the company would have to submit a follow-up update for iOS 16.5 – for example in the form of iOS 16.5.1.

TECHBOOK has asked Apple to clarify whether the company is aware of the problem and what steps – such as a new update – it is taking to counteract it. If we get a response, we’ll update this article accordingly.