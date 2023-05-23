Home » US debt dispute: still no agreement
Business

US debt dispute: still no agreement

by admin
US debt dispute: still no agreement

The looming crisis had recently had an impact on Biden’s travel plans: After the G7 summit in Japan, he traveled directly back to Washington on Sunday instead of visiting Papua New Guinea and Australia. Meanwhile, during the G7 summit in Hiroshima, the 80-year-old was regularly informed about the status of the negotiations. On the return trip, Biden also spoke to McCarthy on the phone.

Also read: The American Debt Bomb

McCarthy described the talks as “productive” and urged an early agreement ahead of Monday’s meeting. “I think we can reach an agreement tonight. We can agree tomorrow, but you have to get something done this week to get it passed (in the House) and in the Senate,” the Republican negotiator said. Although there were “very good discussions”, nothing has been agreed so far.

See also  Today's investment prospect: Apple MR release is imminent, Nvidia GPU continues to be out of stock and price increases

You may also like

Japan, May PMI manufacturing increases to 50.8 points

ChatGPT for the depot: investment strategy via AI

Flood in Emilia Romagna: Bonaccini without shame, go...

Markus Fuhrmann wants to build “cool” prefabricated houses...

Stewardess arrested in Saudi Arabia for having a...

It is difficult to expect personal pensions to...

What can the new helpers in the AI...

Tokyo stocks under pressure, Hong Kong and Shanghai...

I charge guests a $400 Airbnb cleaning fee

Ecodesign, the government’s moves to support Made in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy