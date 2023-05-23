US debt dispute: still no agreement

The looming crisis had recently had an impact on Biden’s travel plans: After the G7 summit in Japan, he traveled directly back to Washington on Sunday instead of visiting Papua New Guinea and Australia. Meanwhile, during the G7 summit in Hiroshima, the 80-year-old was regularly informed about the status of the negotiations. On the return trip, Biden also spoke to McCarthy on the phone.

McCarthy described the talks as “productive” and urged an early agreement ahead of Monday’s meeting. “I think we can reach an agreement tonight. We can agree tomorrow, but you have to get something done this week to get it passed (in the House) and in the Senate,” the Republican negotiator said. Although there were “very good discussions”, nothing has been agreed so far.