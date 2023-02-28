Just after Zenly (commonly known as “popsicle”), a monkey-catching artifact, was closed in February, many people began to look for a location app that could replace it. In addition to the “find” and “Google Maps” introduced by Henley before Alternative to Zenly In addition, of course, there are also many apps that can be used. Today, the editor will compare three apps that have been highly discussed a while ago: whoo/tomotomo/bingyou

whoo（iOS／Android）

whoo is a positioning app developed by Japan. The interface is very similar to Zenly. I think it is the best-looking interface among the three. Registration and login are also very simple. It is nothing more than entering some basic information such as name, ID, etc.

You can add friends by scanning the other party’s QR Code or scanning pictures, but I don’t know if it’s because the Android version was developed later, so I tried many times and restarted the app to successfully add my colleague P. friend!

Like Zenly, you can see your friends’ location, battery level, change the map mode and send stickers. I want to say that I want to send a sticker! As a result, whoo directly crashed the machine for me, and kept sending out stickers by itself, and finally ended up with a crash! It can only be said that this app may not be compatible with the Android system for the time being, because Mr. P who uses iOS does the same thing as me, but it doesn’t work ^^

Basically, when you open the map, you can see the stay time and precise location of your friends. However, if you want to keep a little privacy, you can also choose an incognito mode. You can set “accurate location”, “fuzzy location” or “freeze location” for a single friend. “, but I have to say that although I really like the design of this app, I don’t recommend it to Android users, and it’s easy to crash!

iOS： App Store

Android： Google Play

tomotomo （iOS／Android）

The interface of tomotomo is actually similar to Zenly, but I think that compared with other apps, tomotomo has more features of its own. The registration and login are similar, so I won’t go into details here.

After successful registration, if you want to change your profile picture and nickname, you can go to the personal homepage to modify it. Past data shows that the ID of tomotomo is assigned by the system and does not support changes, but Xue Xue found out after trying it! can be changed~

After you have an account, you can start adding friends. There are many ways to add friends. You can scan the QR Code, enter the ID, add friends from the address book, or add people nearby. You can also create your own ” tomotomo QR Code Business Card” to facilitate sharing on IG, Twitter and other communities, let others add you as friends, and your ID will also be displayed on it! (But don’t add me, I don’t know how to use positioning software XDD)

After becoming a friend, you can see your friend’s real-time location, battery power, and stay time on the map. What’s more special is that you can also see your friend’s steps today, calories burned, etc.

Tomotomo also supports changing map styles, sending messages, and incognito mode. It can also hide locations for specific friends. I think I like tomotomo the most after the overall score. Of course, this is the result of a combination of Android and iOS experiences. I believe If your friends are all iPhone users, then whoo feels better to use, and the interface is also good-looking

iOS： App Store

Android： Google Play

Ice Friends (iOS/Android)

ice friends As a new app designed by Taiwanese company MixerBox, the style is very similar to Zenly. The editor tried it when they first launched. It can invite friends through Email, mobile phone number, address book, or “shake the phone” Add new friends, you can also see the power of your friends’ current mobile phones and chat directly on the App

Based on previous measurements, unlike Zenly, Bingyou will stop at the location where you were last accessed after turning off the positioning, and you can’t directly set the status you want to be displayed in the app. You have to jump to the phone settings to do it Change, and it is not as delicate as Zenly in use

iOS： App Store

Android： Google Play

summary