In a period in which artificial intelligence is at the center of public debate, issues such as the appearance of a short film also made with AI on Netflix certainly do not go unnoticed. Now, however, it is going further: in fact, it has been published on the Web a short made 100% with AI-generated images.

In this regard, as reported by The Washington Post, as well as as explained directly on the official Critterz portal, everything you see on the screen was created starting from artificial intelligence DALL-E by OpenAI. Yes, we are referring to the popular algorithm capable of generating images from textual input.

Chad Nelson, aka the person behind the short Critterz, said it took him about a week to generate this way thousands of images of magical forests and furry creatures. After that, he clearly set to work on the project, managing to “set up” a sort of film lasting about five minutes.

The latter, which is described by the Washington Post as “the first animated short that uses images generated solely by the AI ​​tool“, was posted on April 10, 2023 on The Critterz YouTube channel. “It is a prime example that highlights the possibilities and pitfalls of using artificial intelligence in cinemaa development that excites and worries Hollywood“, writes Pranshu Verma on the Washington Post.

As you can well imagine, the script, audio and animations were not made by an AI, but what attracts attention are Nelson’s statements about how long it would have taken to make images of this type without artificial intelligence . According to the estimates of the creative, a large staff would take about six months.

In short, the question that “hooks around” in the minds of a good number of people in this period, namely the one relating to the possibility of making a film with AI, is starting to get less and less futuristic. However, the rapid progress in the field of artificial intelligence is clearly also causing expansion the debate regarding this type of technology, having regard to issues such as that relating to copyright.

Nelson has in any case stated that this technology can do save both money and time, making the creative process easier. It should be noted, among other things, how Critterz has not gone unnoticed even internally to OpenAI. Indeed, Natalie Summers, communications professional at the organization, stated that “Critterz is a vivid example of how artists can use AI tools to unlock ideas that were once out of reach due to budget, time or resources“.

In short, advances in AI continue to attract attention. As another example of a recent issue, a fake AI-generated episode of Joe Rogan’s podcast surfaced on the Web.