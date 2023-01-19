The instability of the Windows system happened again. This time the problem came from Microsoft. The company announced through a support document that after the Windows 11 22H2 version performs a system restore, native applications such as Notepad, Little Painter, and Office may not be able to run normally.

Microsoft admitted that there is an error in the Windows 11 22H2 version. When the user restores the system to a past point in time, multiple applications using the MSIX Windows application suite format may not be able to open and use normally.

It is currently known that Notepad, Little Painter, Office, Cortana, and Terminal may not be able to be opened and used normally. Microsoft also emphasized that this is not a complete list. Any program that uses the MSIX Windows application suite format may encounter problems.

Affected users include those using Windows 11 Education Edition, Home Edition, Professional Edition, Enterprise Edition, and IoT Enterprise Edition, and may encounter the following situations:

The error message “This application cannot be opened” is displayed.

The Start menu repeats options for applications.

When trying to open the app, the app is not responding.

An I/O (Input/Output) error may occur and then the application does not respond or hangs.

If you try to open the app again, the app may run.

Microsoft did not say whether this problem is being fixed, but shared some temporary solutions for affected users. First, you can try to start the application again, then reinstall the application from Windows Store or other sources, or try to perform Windows Update for system update.

If you’ve recently run into problems with built-in Windows apps not opening, you’re not alone, there are temporary workarounds to fix the crash, and eventually a system update will fix the bug.

(First image source: Microsoft)