Ahead of Apple’s announcement of an augmented reality (AR)/mixed reality (MR) headset, New York-based startup Holo Interactive has launched the Holokit X, a low-cost iPhone kit for just $129 that turns a compatible iPhone into AR The helmet makes full use of the experience and possibilities of Apple’s current AR software and hardware technology.

Holokit earlier launched Holokit, a cardboard folding augmented reality (AR) helmet similar to Google Cardboard, and Holokit X is an advanced new product. According to Immersive Technology, the Holokit X is a plastic container that can be used even with glasses. It provides a 60-degree ultra-wide field of view, a comfortable ergonomic design, and a replaceable headband. It is equipped with clear, almost zero-distortion see-through optics. The lens can look directly at the surrounding physical environment without delay and without the symptoms of motion sickness, and can also see the AR content projected by the iPhone screen into the user’s field of vision.

The Holokit X combines with the iPhone to become an AR helmet, allowing users to experience the application of Apple’s AR glasses in advance. Holo Interactive Twitter

The spatial tracking of Holokit X is provided by the iPhone’s camera and ARKit. The local multiplayer AR game and the audience’s field of view are presented through the AirDrop function. Point the iOS device to a specific scene to immediately present the corresponding AR content. Hand tracking is also available, and Apple Watch can be used as a basic motion control system if necessary; spatial audio is supported by Apple’s 3D audio technology and compatible headphones such as Apple AirPods.

The only electronic part is the NFC sensor, which supports anti-counterfeiting verification and simulates precise haptic feedback with the iPhone’s Taptic Engine. The AR helmet composed of Holokit X combined with iPhone can give a detailed and subtle glimpse of the possible experience of Apple’s AR/MR helmet. The Holokit App with Holokit X is still under development and is expected to be available on the App Store in November 2022.

Holo Interactive’s official website has started accepting pre-orders. Holokit X does not support iPhone Mini and iPhone SE series phones, but is compatible with other models after iPhone XS (inclusive), and iPhone Pro and Pro Max series with built-in LiDAR depth sensor Phones can get a better 3D perception experience but it’s not a requirement.

Holokit X introduction video link

Holokit X transforms the iPhone into an AR helmet, which can fully experience the possibility of Apple’s current AR software and hardware technology. Holo Interactive