Carl Pei previews a detail of Nothing Phone (2): it’s the cable

The presentation of Nothing Phone (2), the long-awaited second smartphone of Carl Pei’s company which according to a good number of people could represent a sort of “litmus test” is not missing now. We are therefore in the moment of the teaser and unsurprisingly, Carl Pei himself is releasing details in a phased fashion.

In this regard, as also reported by GSMArena, on 19 June 2023 the CEO of Nothing showed what it represents the transparent cable relating to Phone (2). The latter has in fact been revised in design compared to the past, as can be seen from the first image published directly on the Carl Pei’s Twitter profile.

As you can well imagine, given the hype involving the brand, that tweet has already been viewed over 600,000 times at the time of writing. This despite “only” referring to a USB Type-C cable, even if what you see in the image (which you can also find at the bottom of the news) shows the use of a transparent design which goes beyond the “normal” white cable found in the Nothing Phone package (1).

For the rest, we remind you that the date of the presentation event of the second smartphone by Carl Pei and associates has already been made official. The day to mark on your calendar is that ofJuly 11, 2023given that the event will start at 17 Italian.

