a man was shot dead in a pool after a fight

A fateful event took place in a pool located in the Buenos Aires town of Gregoria de Laferrere, La Matanza district. A man was shot to death, after leading a fight, judicial and police sources indicated this Monday.

The episode occurred in the last few hours at the local “Nicol’s, located on Avenida Luro and José Hernández, in said town. There, a brawl broke out between several men who were playing pool and drinking drinks.

In the middle of the fight, one of these people took out a firearm and fired several shots.

As a result of this, a man identified as Sebastián Godoy (29) lost his life. He was shot and taken to the Balestrini hospital, where he ultimately passed away.

After the bloody event, police officers arrived in the area and found several people assaulting a suspect on the sidewalk of the premises.

The subject took refuge in the patrol car and handed over a Taurus brand revolver with a full drum.

He explained that he had been the victim of an attack by other people and that he “only defended himself,” the sources said.

The case is being investigated by prosecutor Claudio Fornaro, from the La Matanza Homicide Functional Instruction Unit (UFI).

