CASETiFY launches Naruto collaboration series! “Akatsuki” red cloud logo and kunai appear – ezone.hk – Technology Focus – iPhone

CASETiFY has recently announced a new collaboration with the hit anime series Naruto, bringing the beloved characters and iconic symbols to phone cases and accessories. The collaboration includes prints of popular characters and patterns representing their abilities on mirror protective cases, as well as images of Sasuke and Namikaze Minato.

In addition to the phone cases, the collaboration will also feature surprise appearances of the iconic “Akatsuki” red cloud and the kunai shuriken, a side weapon from the Naruto series. The “Akatsuki” red cloud will be featured in a limited edition AirPod protective set, set to go on sale in January 2024. The kunai shuriken will also appear as a model alongside a multi-functional strap.

For fans who are gold or silver members of the CASETiFY Club, there is an added incentive to purchase the Naruto series products. These members will receive a set of special edition stickers on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last. Gold or silver members will also have priority to purchase the products on the day of the sale on December 13, with the ability to purchase two days in advance.

The phone case prices will start from HK$319, while the prices of other accessories will start from HK$278. Fans can now purchase the products on the official website, and gold or silver members will have priority to purchase on the day of the sale.

This collaboration is sure to excite both fans of CASETiFY and Naruto, bringing the beloved characters and symbols to their everyday lives. With the variety of products and designs available, there is something for every Naruto fan to enjoy.