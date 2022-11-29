Home Technology CD Projekt RED Confirms The Witcher Remastered Will Be Open World
CD Projekt RED confirmed today (29th) that the Unreal Engine 5 remake “The Witcher Remake” of its best-selling role-playing game “The Witcher” series of the first generation will adopt an open world.

CD Projekt RED released its third-quarter financial report today and mentioned that “The Witcher Remake”, which will be released in October, will be a story-oriented, single-player open world role-playing game.

CD Projekt RED studio head Adam Badowski once said that “The Witcher” was the original starting point for CD Projekt RED. Our first work. It was an amazing moment for us at the time. It is exciting to be able to pick up the flowers and recreate this work for the new generation of players.

“The Witcher Remastered Edition” has not released further game details, and more details will be announced in the official future.

