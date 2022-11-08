Listen to the audio version of the article

Cdp Venture Capital announces the first closing of its new one large venture fund, dedicated to investments in start-ups in the mature phase, so-called late stage, to support the growth of the next champions of innovation and reduce the size gap compared to the other main European countries. The bottom has a initial endowment of 150 million Euro, fully subscribed by Cdp Equity (CDPE), as cornerstone investor – to which a further 50 million euro of the co-investment fund are added for the co-investment – established in 2019 and fully subscribed by the Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy (formerly the Ministry of Economic Development) – and has a total funding target of 700 million.

Large Ventures represents the first venture capital instrument on the Italian market entirely dedicated to already structured companies, which are preparing to face a dimensional leap on an international scale and which need to raise capital of significant size to increase competitiveness and define concrete expansion policies. .

Large Ventures is a generalist fund and will operate with minimum tickets of 10 million in Series B or C funding rounds worth more than 20 million, again in co-investment with other parties, positioning itself as a catalyst for large-scale operations also in order to attract additional international capital on the Italian market.

The strategy also includes participation in Series A rounds in capital intensive sectors such as deeptech and biotech. With this new investment tool, Cdp Venture Capital, which operates on the market through ten investment funds focused on all stages of the life cycle of startups, also completes the last segment, the one characterized by greater maturity, in which startups become scaleups and must implement development plans in order to increase their size in terms of organization, market and business.

Large Ventures will be led by Mario Branciforti, a professional with twenty years of operational leadership and venture capital experience, both in Italy and abroad, in high-tech sectors with a focus on value creation and exit.