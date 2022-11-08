Home Technology CDP Venture Capital, launch of the Large Ventures fund
Technology

CDP Venture Capital, launch of the Large Ventures fund

by admin
CDP Venture Capital, launch of the Large Ventures fund

Cdp Venture Capital announces the first closing of its new one large venture fund, dedicated to investments in start-ups in the mature phase, so-called late stage, to support the growth of the next champions of innovation and reduce the size gap compared to the other main European countries. The bottom has a initial endowment of 150 million Euro, fully subscribed by Cdp Equity (CDPE), as cornerstone investor – to which a further 50 million euro of the co-investment fund are added for the co-investment – established in 2019 and fully subscribed by the Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy (formerly the Ministry of Economic Development) – and has a total funding target of 700 million.

Large Ventures represents the first venture capital instrument on the Italian market entirely dedicated to already structured companies, which are preparing to face a dimensional leap on an international scale and which need to raise capital of significant size to increase competitiveness and define concrete expansion policies. .

Large Ventures is a generalist fund and will operate with minimum tickets of 10 million in Series B or C funding rounds worth more than 20 million, again in co-investment with other parties, positioning itself as a catalyst for large-scale operations also in order to attract additional international capital on the Italian market.

The strategy also includes participation in Series A rounds in capital intensive sectors such as deeptech and biotech. With this new investment tool, Cdp Venture Capital, which operates on the market through ten investment funds focused on all stages of the life cycle of startups, also completes the last segment, the one characterized by greater maturity, in which startups become scaleups and must implement development plans in order to increase their size in terms of organization, market and business.

Large Ventures will be led by Mario Branciforti, a professional with twenty years of operational leadership and venture capital experience, both in Italy and abroad, in high-tech sectors with a focus on value creation and exit.

You may also like

My own baby!! Very good super…. KLEVV CRAS...

Google Test Video Generates AI Model Imagen, Announces...

700 million for the more mature startups. Cdp...

700 million for the more mature startups. Cdp...

Twitter records “never before seen” growth in users....

Twitter records “never before seen” growth in users....

Use: technology changes the rules of pedestrian crossings

Use: technology changes the rules of pedestrian crossings

Why using the same password is dangerous and...

Twitter reassures advertisers: “Users at an all-time high...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy