Yang Wenbin emphasized at the city’s new crown pneumonia epidemic prevention and control work conference

Go all out to build a solid barrier for epidemic prevention and control, and protect the lives and health of the people

Jiang Wending attended

Jiujiang News Network News (Jiujiang Daily All Media Reporter Bao Sihua)On November 7, the city’s New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Work Conference was held. Yang Wenbin, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Mayor, attended the meeting and delivered a speech. He emphasized that the whole city must thoroughly implement the spirit of the important instructions and instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech on epidemic prevention and control, and resolutely carry forward the politics of “promoting the development of one side and keeping the other side safe”. Responsibilities, strengthen ideological understanding, consolidate work responsibilities, go all out to build a solid barrier for epidemic prevention and control, and protect the lives and health of the people.

Jiang Wending, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, Chen Penghui, Deputy Mayor and Director of the Municipal Public Security Bureau, attended the meeting, and Deputy Mayor Du Shaohua presided over the meeting.

After listening to the report on the city’s epidemic prevention and control work, Yang Wenbin pointed out that at present, the national epidemic situation is characterized by multiple points and wide areas, complex transmission chains, long duration, and difficulty in clearing. More complex and more arduous tasks, the city’s epidemic prevention and control work is facing a major test. The whole city must further unify their thinking, raise standards, and strengthen measures to ensure the absolute safety of the Provincial Games and ensure that Jiujiang is stable and orderly under the impact of this round of epidemic.

Yang Wenbin emphasized that it is necessary to keep a clear head, unswervingly adhere to the general strategy of “foreign defense against imports, internal defense against rebound” and the general policy of “dynamic clearing”, and scientifically accurate, pragmatic and effective epidemic prevention and control. We will do real work on source tracing, isolation control, risk control management, aggregation management, etc., pay close attention to key places, key personnel, key areas, and key industries to strengthen key management, and comprehensively build a precise and intelligent control line of defense. Strengthen the management of personnel flow, strictly abide by traffic checkpoints, clarify regulations, improve standards, and strictly manage to completely block the transmission of the epidemic. Scientifically organize nucleic acid testing to achieve fast sampling, fast testing, and full coverage. Further improve the emergency response plan for epidemic prevention and control, and prepare sufficient personnel, isolation places, designated hospitals, and epidemic prevention materials. Strengthen publicity and education, popularize epidemic prevention knowledge, clarify epidemic prevention regulations, clarify the consequences of violations, guide the general public to consciously abide by epidemic prevention requirements, actively cooperate with epidemic prevention and control work, and build a solid line of defense for epidemic prevention and control.

Yang Wenbin emphasized that it is necessary to effectively tighten the prevention and control responsibilities of all parties, so as to coordinate the command, coordinate operations, focus on the grassroots, and manage individuals well. The city and county levels should take stronger and more practical measures to prevent and control the epidemic, and coordinate the current work on the premise of ensuring the safety of prevention and control. The competent departments of various industries must do a good job in industry epidemic prevention in accordance with the requirements of “managing the industry, managing production, and managing operations must manage epidemic prevention.” Villages and communities must implement control measures and resolutely prevent and control them.

Yang Wenbin emphasized the need for strict discipline in epidemic prevention work. Implementing work scheduling on duty, quickly sinking to the front line to supervise and guide, failing to implement the responsibility for epidemic prevention and control, floating style, ineffective work, prevarication, perfunctory responsibility, passive coping, dereliction of duty, inaction, formalistic bureaucracy Once found, accountability will be seriously pursued, and the implementation of various measures for epidemic prevention and control will be promoted with iron discipline.

The meeting was held in various counties (cities, districts) in the form of video, and Dai Wei, Kuang Jianjun and Wu Huafeng attended the main venue.