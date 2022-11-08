KLEVV CRAS XR5 RGB D5-6000 CL40 32GB KIT

Part of the same group as SK Hynix, Korean memory brand KLEVV has launched a new CRAS XR5 RGB DDR5 memory series, which uses the same design as the CRAS XR RGB and replaces the heat sink with white for identification, and uses a unique ring-shaped RGB light guide light bar , supports the four major motherboard manufacturers and the Razer Chroma lighting effect software synchronization technology. For the time being, the manufacturer only released two models: D5-6000 CL40 32GB Kit and D5-6200 CL40 32GB Kit, which support XMP 3.0 specifications and support Intel 600 / 700 host board platform.

The packaging design follows the consistent style of KLEVV. The black box surface prints the physical appearance of the memory in the center. In order to let users know more clearly that it is DDR5 memory, there is only DDR5 under the appearance of the RAM. There is a QC Supplies agent sticker on the upper right corner. The lower left corner is the lifetime maintenance, confidence guarantee.

▲ Support 4 major board factories and RAZER Chroma lighting effect synchronization

The back of the box is printed with text descriptions in multiple languages, describing the product design concept and features, as well as the memory module specifications. In addition to supporting the lighting effect control software of 4 motherboard platforms, it actually supports Razer Chroma lighting effect control! It is rare.

▲ 2mm aluminum metal shell heat sink

The body of the KLEVV CRAS XR5 DDR5 radiator is mainly white, and the heat transfer effect is maximized with an aluminum metal radiator. A large number of circular concave and convex surfaces are added to the surface to increase the heat dissipation surface area, and a black piano surface is added for embellishment. The texture is good.

▲ Design of edgeless ring light guide light bar

The KLEVV CRAS XR5 DDR5 adopts a cornerless ring light guide light bar design with 8 ultra-bright RGB LEDs. The ring light effect is more outstanding than the previous generation, and the light distribution during operation is quite uniform. It supports four major motherboard manufacturers. And Razer Chroma lighting software synchronization technology.

▲ DDR5-6000 CL40-40-40 @ 1.3V

The test version received this time is KLEVV CRAS XR5 D5-6000 CL40 32GB KIT, the model is “KD5AGUA80-60E400S”, the specification is DDR5-6000MHz CL40-40-40-76, it supports Intel XMP 3.0 technology, and the working voltage is 1.3 V.

Using Hynix DDR5 M-Die chips

After removing the heat sink, you can see that the “CKD5AGUA80-60E400S” uses 10 Layers, 2oz copper-plated circuit board to enhance thermal conductivity, reduce resistance and make the transmitted signal clearer and cleaner.

▲ Using SK Hynix M-Die particles

The first H stands for Hynix Memory, 5 stands for DRAM products, C stands for DDR5-SDRAM system memory, G4 stands for 16 Gb chips, 8 stands for X16 for Organization, M stands for 1st generation Revision M-Die, next to EB stands for DDR4-4800 CL 40-39-39 die, D generation is consumer grade die, operating temperature is 0 to 95ºC.

The second line of Serial Code is X014, X is temporarily meaningless to be defined in the future, 014 means Die Density is 16Gb, 82 Ball Pin, 1 Die Stack, non-TSV particles.



▲ RICHTEK RTQ5132 PMIC chip

Different from the DDR4 power supply on the motherboard, DDR5 moves it on the DIMM PCB, the shorter distance can better improve the signal integrity and noise, using the RICHTEK RTQ5132 PMIC it converts the 5V input on the motherboard into VDD, VDDQ, VPP power supply, which is the same scheme as CORSAIR DOMINATOR DDR5.

Lin Tsai unpacking:

Performance test:

The test platform uses an ASUS ROG MAXIMUS Z790 APEX motherboard with an Intel Core i9-13900K processor, and the operating system uses Microsoft Windows 11. Each set of memory settings must be verified by RunMemTest Pro* to be successful in the test.

Using SK Hynix M-Die DDR5 chips, it is not as good as A-Die in terms of clock, but the price is also cheaper. I tried to use DDR5-6800 CL40-40-40-76 @ 1.35V and there is no problem. It seems that As long as you find a motherboard with good memory capability, the KLEVV CRAS XR5 RGB D5-6000 32GB KIT has a certain room to play. Overclocking to DDR5-7000 or above requires relaxation of Timing and further increase of memory voltage. Even if it burns through, it is not recommended. long line.

Without adjusting the working voltage, the 1.3V setting can exceed DDR5-6000 CL30-36-36, and after 1 hour of burn-in, 1.35V is required for DDR5-6800 CL40-40-40. If you want to use DDR5-7000 +, it is necessary to greatly relax the timing and apply a voltage of 1.4V to complete the burn-in. The memory temperature also becomes very hot, and a fan is required to complete the burn-in.

KLEEV CRAS XR5 RGB D5-6000 32GB Kit

Price: HK$1,980

Enquiry: QC Supplies (3853-5353)

Edited comments:

It seems that as long as the player’s motherboard memory is good enough, the KLEVV CRAS XR5 RGB D5-6000 32GB KIT can bring very impressive overclocking capabilities, and players who are looking for performance may wish to consider it.