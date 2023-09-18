Celly iPhone 15 cover: discover the new range…

Classic, colorful or super protective: here it is new range of Celly covers dedicated to iPhone 15which meets the tastes and needs of all users.

The new Celly covers for iPhone 15

Designed to embellish and protect the brand new iPhone 15, the new covers from Celly, a brand specialized in the production of accessories for smartphones and tablets, adapt to all needs. The new dedicated range includes 12 different models: from the transparent classics to the more colorful and fashionable, up to the solutions designed to offer maximum protection. Available starting September 2023, the new covers offer different benefits and styles.

Among the top models we find Ultramag, which offers “elegant” 360° protection. Carefully designed to offer maximum resistance, it is tested to withstand drops up to 2 meters high. It also features an anti-slip texture that ensures a firm grip, while the raised edges protect camera lenses. Available in black, the cover supports MagSafe. For those who are more attentive to details, however, Shades it is an ideal accessory, in the tone-on-tone tie-dye effect. Available in pink, blue and black, this case also supports wireless connection with all MagSafe accessories.

Those looking for a simpler style can choose the soft one Cromomag in TPU, available in electric blue and black. This cover offers excellent protection from bumps and scratches, while the integrated magnets allow you to take full advantage of Apple’s MagSafe technology. The soft touch texture is an essential prerogative also in the model Planet, made of 100% recycled TPU. An environmentally friendly case that offers a comfortable grip and also total protection for your iPhone 15, available in black, pink and green.

Space is the Celly cover made of soft TPU, ideal for those who don’t want to weigh down their smartphone with bulky cases. It is in fact super thin but resistant, with an ergonomic design with a clean and essential style. This cover is available in black and white.

Celly offers many proposals compatible with the Apple’s MagSafe technology. From charging accessories to smartphone holders, the brand offers a rich ecosystem of products for different needs, available on the official website and authorized retailers.

Celly offer, Pantone Powerbank, Battery Capacity 10,000 mAh,… COMPATIBLE WITH ALL DEVICES: with a total power of 2.1A, it is compatible with any smartphone,…FAST CHARGING: the fast charging portable charger has a capacity of 10,000 mAh and 2 USB ports (2.1A), 1 port…TRAVEL-READY CHARGE: The lightweight and compact design of this charger allows you to easily transport…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

