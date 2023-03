The US government wants to force the Chinese video app to be sold abroad because of security concerns. Their boss has been conducting a clever counter-offensive for months.

On February 14, Shou Zi Chew was in Washington for an interview. Chew is scheduled to answer questions before a US Congressional committee next Thursday. The Washington Post via Getty

Shou Zi Chew, the CEO of the Chinese video app Tiktok, is from Singapore and is a reserve officer in the army there. As such, he went through tough final training, as he recently told the Wall Street Journal.