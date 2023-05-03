Home » Chat GPT available again in Italy
Technology

Chat GPT available again in Italy

by admin
Chat GPT available again in Italy

The company Open AI has been able to appease the Italian data protection authority for the time being. However, investigations into the company continue.

Chat GPT has been blocked in Italy for over a month.

Given Ruvic / Reuters

(dpa) The voice robot Chat-GPT is available again in Italy. The country’s data protection authority announced on Friday evening that the company behind Chat-GPT, Open AI, has implemented measures to improve data protection. “Open AI restores the service in Italy with improved transparency and rights for European users,” the statement said.

See also  Typhlosion will be the new Seven Star Tera Raid challenge in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet - Pokémon Scarlet/Violet - Gamereactor

You may also like

Every move on the Internet, Microsoft “sees the...

Freiburg equips the first cycle path with solar...

Don’t want to squeeze toothpaste, Apple is going...

Apple low-key withdraws the lawsuit against the former...

Samsung OLED S95C 4K in the test –...

Criticize the three shortcomings of the iPhone Honor...

Buy cheap UGREEN Nexode from 134€ (05/2023)

The overclocking master designed for the Ryzen 7000...

Samsung applied to register a trademark to explode...

The Product Workers: Habits and Routines that Help...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy