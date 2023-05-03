Chat GPT available again in Italy

The company Open AI has been able to appease the Italian data protection authority for the time being. However, investigations into the company continue.

Chat GPT has been blocked in Italy for over a month. Given Ruvic / Reuters

(dpa) The voice robot Chat-GPT is available again in Italy. The country’s data protection authority announced on Friday evening that the company behind Chat-GPT, Open AI, has implemented measures to improve data protection. “Open AI restores the service in Italy with improved transparency and rights for European users,” the statement said.