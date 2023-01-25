Verso 2: It was the hat of my life,
of memories and love,
but a gust of wind and he flew away,
and my heart was broken.
Verso: But today, on the seashore,
in Posillipo, looking at the horizon,
I found my hat,
and my heart began to sing again.
Refrain: He came back to me, my hat,
bearer of so many emotions,
and while the sea sang a song,
I cried from happiness.
And if someone will ask me,
where I found it, I’ll say it was there,
on the seashore, waiting for me,
because it’s my cap and it always will be
The Franco Battiato song
We close our curious experiment with a pinch of self-referentialism and two of self-irony. The last request we make to ChatGPT is to write a text like Franco Battiato – our favorite songwriter – which speaks of the Sole 24 Ore, our newspaper. Processing takes a few seconds longer than usual, then finally the artificial intelligence produces.
The era of the Sole 24 Ore
Verso 1: In a room lit by city lights
the future, the past and the present were discussed
but no one knew what would happen
yet everyone was waiting for an event
Refrain: The era of the Sole 24 Ore, the era of the Sole 24 Ore
everyone was reading the news but no one knew what was going to happen
The era of the Sole 24 Ore, the era of the Sole 24 Ore
everyone was reading the news but no one knew what was going to happen
Verso 2: In an editorial office they wrote about economics, politics and society
but no one knew what would happen
yet everyone was waiting for an event
Verse 3: There was a discussion in a drafting room
of Tunis, of esotericism of accountants, of opium of bankers
but they all had a common passion: price lists and the attention of Confindustria
Refrain: The era of the Sole 24 Ore, the era of the Sole 24 Ore…
Bridge: But then the day came when everyone understood
that the era of the Sole 24 Ore was just the beginning
of a new path, of a new path
towards a better future
Other: The era of the Sole 24 Ore, the era of the Sole 24 Ore
the beginning of a new future, of a new path
Conclusions
The experiment confirms that GhatGPT is a tool with great potential and, especially if well guided, it can give us emotions. From here to say that in the future he will replace the songwriters, there goes. Above all because it is a tool that lines up what already exists (its knowledge is limited to what the web has metabolized until 2021) while in music the one who guesses a possible future has always “wins”. We are the robots«we are the robots» sang Kraftwerk in 1978, anticipating a mise which here will become famous above all thanks to Zed Robot. But basically they were men dressed as cars. For the music and lyrics written by the actual machines, we refer you to an unspecified future. Somewhere, in a galaxy far, far away. Where perhaps David Bowie is already waiting for us.