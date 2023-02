Everyone talks about ChatGpt, even out of turn. Let’s try to fix some fixed points.

What is ChatGpt?

ChatGPT is a version of GPT-3, a linguistic model developed a couple of years ago, modified to converse naturally through questions and answers.

What is a language model?

In this context it is a computational learning model, specifically a transformer, which is a type of generative model based on deep neural networks, which in turn are an example of a multilevel perceptron, a learning model…