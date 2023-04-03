A few hours before OpenAI cautiously suspended its service in Italy (but how could I imagine it) I made ChatGPT4 read some of my posts (which you can read below) e then I asked him to write oneusing as much as possible the style and language of this blog, which the service had identified as colloquial and informal:

“I’d like you to write me my next post. It must contain at least 600 words, it must be in Italian, and I’d like it to talk about how Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies can be useful at a time like this, where even traditional finance and the banking system they are demonstrating fragility”.

Sure, here’s your post on how Bitcoin and crypto can be useful in a time of financial crisis.

A moment later ChatGPT4 churned out the following for me – which isn’t much, it must be said, but it isn’t bad either, or at least there is nothing wrong with it.

Ah ok, so the problem was the crypto? by Adriano Marconetto

March 17, 2023



In a time of financial crisis like the one we are experiencing, many people wonder how to protect their savings and assets. Traditional finance and the banking system, to which we are accustomed, are demonstrating great fragility, and this makes us feel insecure. In this context, Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies can represent an interesting and innovative solution.

First, it is important to understand that Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies are not only a digital currency, but also a decentralized system that is not under the control of a single institution or government. This means they are not subject to the same pressures and risks that threaten traditional finance. Furthermore, the use of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies can be safer than using traditional currencies, as transactions are encrypted and protected by advanced technology.

In a time of financial crisis, the volatility of traditional markets can represent a great risk. However, Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies have proven to be an attractive alternative for diversifying your portfolio and reducing risk. Although cryptocurrencies are still a volatile asset, their growth in recent years has proven to be significant, and many investors have included them in their portfolios.

Furthermore, cryptocurrencies can be useful for those who want to make international transactions. Oftentimes, money transfers between different countries can be slow and expensive. With cryptocurrencies, on the other hand, transactions are immediate and costs are very low. This can be particularly useful for those who work abroad or have family members in other countries.

Another benefit of cryptocurrencies is the privacy they offer. Transactions with Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are anonymous, which means they are not traceable. This can be an advantage for those who want to protect their privacy and security.

Finally, it is important to note that Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies are becoming more accessible and easier to use. There are many platforms that allow you to buy and sell crypto easily and safely. Additionally, many businesses are starting to accept Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as a form of payment, which means they are becoming more integrated into the real world.

In conclusion, Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies can be useful in a time of financial crisis, as they offer an interesting and innovative alternative to traditional finance. Although they are still a volatile and not risk-free asset, their growth in recent years shows that they are an option to consider for diversifying your portfolio and reducing risk. Furthermore, the privacy and ease of use offered by cryptocurrencies can make them particularly attractive to those looking to protect their security.