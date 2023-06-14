check the European price, will it be a bargain?

We’ve known for some time that OnePlus is developing the Nord 3, its new mid-range smartphone. The device, as far as we know, is a candidate to be a real flagship killer: to close the circle on the information available to us on the smartphone, today, is the European price of OnePlus Nord 3.

According to tipster Roland Quandt, OnePlus Nord 3 will cost 449 Euros in the variant with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. Conversely, the version of the device with 16 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal memory (the highest-end one), will cost 549 Euros. According to what GizmoChina reported in the past few hours, the smartphone would also have had one third variant, with 12 GB of RAMbut it seems that the international portal has taken a crab.

Either way, it’s about low priced smartphone, especially in comparison with the indicative technical data sheet of OnePlus Nord 3, leaked several times in recent weeks. For “deep throats”, in fact, the smartphone will be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset, an LPDDR5 RAM between 8 GB and 16 GB, a 128 or 256 GB UFS 3.0 storage and a 5,000 mAh battery with Fast wired charging up to 18W.

Il OnePlus Nord 3 display will be an AMOLED 6.74″ with FHD+ resolution of 2,772 x 1,240 pixels, while the refresh rate it will touch 120 Hz. On the camera side, however, the device will come with a 50 MP main lens with OIS, with an 8 MP ultra-wide angle and with a 2 MP macro lens.

I received render of the European version of OnePlus Nord 3 have been published in the past few hours by WinFuture, and are also available at the bottom of this news. From the image we can see that the smartphone will have a selfie-camera with punch-hole technology centrally located on the top side of the screen, a USB-C charging port, a dual LED flash and a blaster infrared. The OnePlus Alert Slider also returnswhich will therefore also be implemented on the company’s mid-range proposal.