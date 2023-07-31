CHERRY Launches ‘Cherry Love Party’ Event: Exciting Discounts and Surprises for Keyboard Lovers in Taiwan

Cherry Love Party: A Celebration for Mechanical Keyboard Lovers

Cherry, the leading manufacturer of mechanical keyboards, has announced the launch of their exciting event called “Cherry Love Party.” Organized by Jieqiang International Co., Ltd., the event aims to bring joy and happiness to keyboard enthusiasts in Taiwan throughout the entire month of August.

One of the highlights of the event is the surprise discount offered on Cherry’s pink keyboard models. Designed to add a touch of femininity and elegance to your gaming setup, customers who purchase the MX 3.0S pink keyboard series will receive a complimentary pink special metal palm rest and foot pad. Additionally, if you opt for the wireless MX 3.0S series, you’ll also receive a free wireless MW 5180 mouse. Moreover, Cherry is launching a promotion for the pink and white HC 2.2 Gaming Headset, providing gamers with an even more immersive and comfortable gaming experience.

For those who prefer the classic white or black keyboards, Cherry has you covered too. The MX 3.0S white and black series, as well as the MX 2.0S series, keyboards will be available at special discounted prices during the event. Whether you’re a fan of the timeless white and black aesthetics or the unique features of the MX 2.0S line, you won’t want to miss these incredible deals.

In addition to the keyboards, Cherry’s newly launched MX 1.1 TKL RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is also included in the event. Gamers can enjoy a special discounted price on this keyboard, ensuring the ultimate gaming experience.

But wait, there’s more! The Cherry Love Party has even more surprises in store. The MC 1.1 RGB PLUS Gaming Mouse, known for its high-precision sensing and ergonomic design, will also be part of the promotional offers during the event. This mouse will provide gamers with increased flexibility and precision in their gameplay.

To make it convenient for customers to participate in the event, Cherry has provided a list of exclusive dealer stores where the August promotions can be found. Some of these stores include Coolpc, Liangxing Electronics, Zongqi Technology, De Zong Computer, and Unify e-sports, among others.

CHERRY is renowned worldwide for its top-quality and reliable mechanical keyboards. Since its founding in 1967, the company has consistently pursued innovation and technical excellence to provide gamers, professionals, and keyboard enthusiasts with an unparalleled typing and gaming experience.

Jieqiang International Co., Ltd. is proud to host the Cherry Love Party event and invites everyone to join and experience the charm of mechanical keyboards. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to enhance your keyboard setup with Cherry’s exceptional products.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

