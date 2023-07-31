The Key to Beautiful Hair: A Nutritious Diet

Hair: The Land of Taste

Do you want to have beautiful hair? So start taking better care of your diet. Put these foods on the table and you will see what results!

For every woman, having beautiful hair is a dream. It is not at all comfortable when she doesn’t have them in order. Among other things, our grandmothers claimed that it is useless to dress well and super elegant if your hair is dirty and not well combed or even worse, with a large regrowth. They, despite having limited resources, always managed to look their best with natural remedies.

The word neglect shouldn’t exist, just like showing up on Sundays for lunch, mass, or various village festivals dressed badly. Unfortunately, nowadays, due to our rushed and hectic lives, we forget to take care of ourselves and try to solve everything with apps and filters when we publish photos on social networks.

This denotes a great disrespect for ourselves. It’s a real pity because, in both the sentimental and working field, people who are neglected and give the idea of not loving themselves are not particularly attractive and interesting. This doesn’t mean we have to be supermodels, but simply aim for decorum and cleanliness, starting from our hair.

Diet, eat better to have healthier hair

Have you ever noticed how a woman with beautiful hair, fresh from shampoo, well combed and bushy, looks like a beautiful figure? Beyond the color and cut of her hair, don’t you sometimes stop and observe her? You often envy her and think she has so much time to waste on that nonsense when in fact she doesn’t. After all, if you have healthy hair, it means that we are fine too.

And that can happen if we follow a good and varied nutrition, as well as drink 2 liters of water a day to stay constantly hydrated. If we also keep smoking and alcohol at bay as much as possible, we’ll have bingo! Therefore, when we go shopping, we should focus more on purchasing foods for the health of our hair.

Best diet: La Terra Del Gusto

Foods to bet on

Let’s start with fish and eggs, which are fantastic for the creation of collagen, therefore for hair growth and making our facial skin more beautiful, healthy, and luminous. Let’s not forget about beans and legumes, which can often replace meat, preferably white. Yes, then to the famous 5 servings of fresh fruits and vegetables a day.

In particular, we say a resounding yes to kiwis, strawberries, citrus fruits, and peppers, which are rich in vitamin C, a true beauty elixir not only for our hair. Also excellent for a mid-day and afternoon snack is a handful of walnuts or almonds. They ensure the arrival of essential fatty acids within our body, which are the top for our hair.

By incorporating these foods into our diet, we can better take care of our hair and overall health. It’s time to prioritize self-care and embrace our natural beauty from within.

