China launches a counterattack

The US accuses the Chinese company Huawei of espionage. Now comes the Chinese tit-for-tat: The memory chips from the American manufacturer Micron Technology are unsafe, China‘s regulatory authority claims. Sales are restricted due to “significant security risks”.

After the United States and many other Western countries classified Huawei products as a security risk, China is now launching a counterattack. The Chinese cyberspace regulator says that memory chips from the American manufacturer Micron Technology failed a network security audit be. Operators of important infrastructure in the country are now prohibited from buying the company’s products.

The regulator indicates that the review “Significant Security Risks for China‘s Critical Information Infrastructure” would exhibit. China‘s national security has been compromised by Micron Technology. The authority did not explain exactly which risks were identified and which Micron products are affected by the ban in detail.

In a first opinion the memory chip manufacturer explains that they were informed by the authority about the result of the check. Micron “looks forward to continuing discussions with Chinese authorities” (source: Reuters).

Experts assume that the sales ban only minimal impact on Micron’s China business becomes. The US company’s most important customers are manufacturers of consumer electronics. The chips are rarely installed in critical infrastructure. Micron generates about 10 percent of its global sales in China.

BSI: No risks from Huawei products

While some countries categorically refrain from using Huawei when setting up their 5G networks, the situation in Germany is different. According to the Federal Office for Information Security (BSI), Reviews of Huawei components no complaints occurred. For Huawei, however, the air is getting thinner and thinner in Germany too.

