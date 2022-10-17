Home Technology Chrome will add a “Memory Saver” feature that tells you how much memory each tab can release | T Kebang
While Google is working to improve Chrome’s power-saving performance, it is also actively improving the browser’s performance. Recently, Google added a performance page to Chrome to help users manage the amount of memory Chrome consumes and how it affects battery life.

A similar feature is already live in the Edge browser, and now Chrome is getting it too. Unlike Edge, though, Chrome can more accurately tell you how much memory your hibernating tabs have helped you save.

Based on improvements discovered by u/Leopeva64-2, the “Memory Saver” feature in Chrome will get a dedicated button in the Omnibar. Clicking this button will display a small window with links to actual memory savings and performance settings. This will make it easier to detect tabs and see the efficiency of the built-in memory saver.

Google Chrome’s “Performance” page feature is still a work in progress, and is currently missing some features available in Microsoft Edge, which is expected to be released in the near future. Chrome Canary users can turn the memory saver on or off and add specific pages to the exceptions list.

