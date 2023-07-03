Cloud Leopard Entertainment Announces Simultaneous Launch of ‘Caligula 2’ for PlayStation 5 in Japan

Cloud Leopard Entertainment has announced that the PlayStation 5 version of the highly anticipated youth campus RPG game “Caligula 2” will be launched simultaneously with the Japanese version on October 12, 2023. The game, developed by FURYU, will be available in both physical and digital versions, priced at 1,790 yuan.

“Caligula 2” takes its name from the special psychological phenomenon known as the “Caligula Effect,” wherein the more something is prohibited, the more one desires it. The game revolves around two main themes: “idol-killing” and “modern symptoms.” It features a unique combat system and boasts the music of popular VOCALOID producers such as Ayase, Kem (Shota Horie), and Police Piccadilly of YOASOBI.

The story of “Caligula 2” centers around a virtual world created by a mysterious virtual doll called “Liguit.” In this world, individuals can experience an alternate life without any regrets. However, as the protagonists discover the true nature of this world, they form the “Returning Club” with the goal of returning to reality. Their mission is to confront the creator of the ideal world and find a way back home.

One of the notable features of “Caligula 2” is the unique modern symptoms exhibited by each partner in the game. In the real world, the partners of the “Going Home Club” face unbearable situations, raising the question of why they would want to return to such a reality. Players are urged to delve into this taboo topic and make choices without regrets.

The game employs a turn-based combat system with a twist. Players can predict future combos before executing their actions, allowing them to strategize and turn unfavorable situations in their favor.

Another intriguing aspect of “Caligula 2” is the abnormal world where brainwashed songs by VOCALOID producers play continuously. The “Musicians of Necessary Voices” in this labyrinth work to hinder the “Returning Club” from achieving their goal, while the members of the club rely on their own music to fight against them.

The production team behind “Caligula 2” includes Takuya Yamanaka as the Producer, Planner, and Scriptwriter, with character design by おぐち. The character songs are composed by kemu (Shota Horie), Ayase, Police Piccadilly, Kairiki bear, nulut, Neru, TSUMIKI, [email protected], sasakure.UK. Sound effects are handled by Masuko Tsuka, while game development is led by Historia Inc. Nao Satomi provides worldview cooperation.

Fans of the first “Caligula” game and RPG enthusiasts can look forward to an immersive and captivating gaming experience when “Caligula 2” is released on the PlayStation 5 this October.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

