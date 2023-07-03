Alessandro Buongiorno Extends Contract with Torino

TORINO – Torino’s upcoming captain, defender Alessandro Buongiorno, is set to extend his contract with the club for another five years. Buongiorno, who recently made his debut for the Italian national team and received praise from coach Roberto Mancini for his impressive performance, is currently in Turin after his holiday travels.

After being in New York, where he dined with club president Urbano Cairo, and Santo Domingo, Buongiorno made a quick stop in Turin before concluding his vacation in an Italian town. During his visit to Turin, Buongiorno wasted no time and showed up at the Philadelphia stadium to work hard in the gym. He plans to be in top shape for the team’s pre-season training in Pinzolo, which he will join around the 20th of July, a few days later than his teammates.

Torino head coach Ivan Juric has high hopes for Buongiorno, having praised him throughout the past season. Juric sees Buongiorno as a player with a strong Toro spirit who has shown significant growth. Buongiorno, fueled by his national team experience, is eager to have an even more successful season and help the team fight for a place in European competitions.

As captain, Buongiorno carries the responsibility of motivating his fellow teammates and believes in the team’s ability to conquer the Europa League. Despite the team’s disappointment in the previous season due to some unfortunate circumstances and referee decisions, Buongiorno remains optimistic for the future. He has already started training hard to lead Torino to a season with European prospects and possibilities.

The club and Buongiorno’s teammates are also optimistic and have been keeping in touch during the holidays. They share a common goal and believe in the team’s potential to achieve success. The previous season’s setbacks are now behind them, and they are determined to start anew.

Alessandro Buongiorno’s contract extension is a testament to his commitment and dedication to Torino. With his talent and leadership skills, he is poised to be a key player in the team’s pursuit of European glory. Torino fans have high hopes for the upcoming season with Buongiorno at the helm.

