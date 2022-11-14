In response to the recent shortage of chips, resulting in insufficient production capacity of development boards such as Raspberry Pi 4, and even price increases for some development boards, Eben Upton, co-founder of the Raspberry Foundation, said in a recent interview that the current plan is to launch updated products to make development easier for developers. The price of the board has fallen, and it can also improve the current shortage of supply.

Eben Upton emphasized that the price increase is not good for the development of Raspberry Pi series development board products, especially such development board products are originally positioned at a price that is close to the people, and are mainly used for development testing or prototyping applications. Therefore, increasing revenue through price increases is not Raspberry Pi originally. development Goals.

In order to solve the problem of price increases due to the recent shortage of chips, the development board cannot meet the market supply demand, and then the price increase problem will arise. Next, an upgraded version with a new processor will be launched, so as to make the price in line with the product design, and may also prepare The introduction of more entry-level processor specifications allows the price of development boards to be significantly reduced.

However, Eben Upton did not disclose the details of the new version of the development version expected to be launched next in an interview, which may include higher computing performance, better image processing capabilities, and deeper machine learning effects, but it does not seem to be based on Raspberry Pi 5 is called, perhaps only a derivative of the Raspberry Pi 4 series.