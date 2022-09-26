“COD: Modern Warfare II 2022” players found that the infinite tactical sprint method beta test “edge suspension” has its own wall penetration function?

In many FPS games, “Tactical Sprint” is the fastest way to walk when players have to move from one place to another, especially the “Call of Duty” series developed by Infinity Ward, where fast moving It’s a fairly short period of time, but with the open beta of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II 2022 held last weekend, some players found ways to break the traditional rules and provide unlimited stamina for tactical sprints.

In the “Decisive Moment” series in the past, if players wanted to double the tactical sprint time, at most, they could only equip the chip (perk) with the corresponding effect.The method of sliding cancellation continues the number of tactical sprintsAmerican YouTuber FaZe Crowder discovered during the beta test of “Modern War II 2022” that the cooldown of tactical sprint can be reset through a simple bunny hopping, and this moment can be repeated without more operations such as glide cancellation and so on. Accelerated movement mode.

Bunny hopping gives you infinite tactical sprint 👀 pic.twitter.com/CHGI2rN52T — FaZe Crowder (@JamesCrowder) September 25, 2022

If this rule in the public beta version continues until the game is officially launched, players will be able to continue to move quickly on the map in the future, which will not only help them enter the battle faster after respawning, but also help them to be more elusive during battles, making it easier for them to stay in front of the enemy. Bounce accelerates infinite teleportation.

Figure / “Decisive Moment: Modern Warfare II 2022”

“COD:MWII 2022” Beta has too many bugs?

“That SBMM… it’s horrific” Dr Disrespect actually compliments the new MW2 beta but the SBMM remains the biggest thing bothering him pic.twitter.com/hpTWTHsWGp — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) September 23, 2022

At present, the beta test of “Modern War II 2022” has been carried out on PlayStation for two weeks, and last weekend, players of the PC version were opened to participate.Dissatisfied with some changesas well as the discussion of third-person and first-person perspectives. The controversial SBMM (Skill-Based MatchMaking) matching system in the past has also been discussed again. In addition to the unavoidable problem of cheating players in competitive games, Steam comments can also I saw a lot of issues about action bugs, game freezes, visual crashes, etc. in the beta version.

“Modern War II 2022” has added a new tactical sprint, crouch, and immediately dive action. In order to enhance the “three-dimensional mobility”, the official added “edge suspension” function, which evolved from climbing or jumping, allowing players to jump over time Peeking and looking around, even pulling out a pistol to engage.

However, this new feature was discovered by iTzRainDude, a netizen who played the beta version, to find a “passing through the wall” bug. In the video, he effortlessly jumped on a ladder on a wall on the No. 18 farm, and instantly crossed into the room without bypassing the entrance to open the door. .

Before the official release of the game on October 28, the development team will definitely fix bugs or make further adjustments based on player feedback from the beta beta test. Presumably after the game is released, new features including tactical sprinting and edge suspension will be adjusted. The official can completely face up to the feedback of all players, so that the tragedy of EA’s “Battlefield 2042” will not be staged.

