Code-named AD106-350 chip exposure, it is NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti

The 51 consecutive holiday is a good time for exposure, so GeForce RTX 4060 Ti appeared.



AMD Radeon RX 7600 (no XT) will definitely debut on May 25th, and another camp’s NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti is scheduled to debut at the end of May.

Earlier, MEGAsizeGPU released a photo of the chip code-named AD106-350 on its Twitter account, and we know very well that this is NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti TGP (Total Graphics Power) is expected to be 175W, which means that AIC partners do not need to use the 12VHPWR connector, but if there is a Founders Edition version, we should see related connectors. As for the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti, it will provide 8GB of memory, with 4532 CUDA Cores, 1288 Tensor Cores, 32 RT Cores, 128 TMUs and 48 ROPs.

We’ll see the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti in May, followed by the GeForce RTX 4060 in June, which could also be the last of the Ada Lovelace lineup.