Comparing Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 15 Plus: All the Differences and Similarities

price of the iPhone 15 Plus is actually lower than the iPhone 13 Pro. The iPhone 15 Plus starts at €1,109, while the iPhone 13 Pro starts at €1,159.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 13 Pro have several differences and similarities. The iPhone 15 Plus offers significant upgrades in terms of design, camera capabilities, screen brightness, and battery life. It also incorporates the more advanced A16 Bionic chip. On the other hand, the iPhone 13 Pro still remains a top-performing phone with its A15 Bionic chip and impressive features.

Ultimately, the decision to upgrade to the iPhone 15 Plus or stick with the iPhone 13 Pro depends on individual preferences and priorities. Users who prioritize advanced camera capabilities, a larger screen, and longer battery life may prefer the iPhone 15 Plus. However, those who appreciate the reliability and performance of the iPhone 13 Pro may choose to stick with their current device.

