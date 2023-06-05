New update catapults popular building sim to the top

A construction simulation is back in the Steam charts with a new update. The popular Early Access game Captain of Industry is back on the PC platform with new features and improved graphics.

Captain of Industry from developer MaFi Games has become after the start of the Early Access phase in May 2022 developed into one of the most popular building simulations on Steam. A year later, the game received a new update that put it straight back into the bestseller list.

Captain of Industry: Building Sim delights on Steam

In Captain of Industry you land on a deserted island and have to build a settlement with a small team that you will build over time developed both economically and technologically and improved. Your goal is to grow into an industrial superpower that can even establish a space program.

Check out the Captain of Industry trailer here:

Captain of Industry – Early Access Trailer

The construction simulator is very popular in the Steam community and can boast of a very positive rating with over 3,000 votes to be proud of. With the new update, in which not only the graphics but also the in-game physics have been polished and numerous features have been added, Captain of Industry has even improved. You can currently get the simulation for EUR 22.39 instead of EUR 27.99 – the offer runs until June 6, 2023.

Captain of Industry MaFi Games

Steam bestseller: construction simulator climbs to the top

With the new update and discount in hand, Captain of Industry can work its way up to the top 10 of the Steam charts. There has currently with games like Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Street Fighter 6, Red Dead Redemption 2 und System Shock a colorful mix of perennial favorites and newcomers. (Source: Steam)

Steam fans can already look forward to a new highlight: A PS5 hit will be coming to the PC platform in a few weeks:

