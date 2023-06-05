(Narcotics) Carabinieri NAS Turin: checks on the resales of light hemp-based products: 14 people referred to the GA

I Carabinieri of the NAS of Turinin the Provinces of Turin, Cuneo, Forlì-Cesena, Lecce, Milan, Monza-Brianza and Rimini, coordinated by the Public Prosecutor’s

Repubblica at the Court of Turin, executed a decree of local search and inspection of computer and telecommunications systems issued against 14 subjects under investigation of the crime of illicit production, trafficking and possession of drugs, and 8 who were not under investigation.

The activities, carried out with the collaboration of the local Carabinieri Provincial Commands and the competent NAS, involved a total of 49 targets including private homes, commercial establishments and farms, preliminarily identified by the military themselves among those insistent in the Piedmontese capital, through a initiative activities of online monitoring and sampling and subsequent analysis of the hemp inflorescences produced or marketed.

The analytical activity developed on the sampled substances, carried out through the Drug Analysis Laboratory of the Carabinieri Provincial Command of Turin, in fact, revealed high values ​​of the active principle “delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol”, such as to justify the expected “concrete doping capacity” by sector legislation as a limit criterion for the marketing of the product.

During the operations carried out by the Carabinieri, a total of 1,800 kg of light hemp inflorescences were subjected to seizure, as well as 6 Personal Computers, 12 smartphones and copious documentation relating to the investigations, for a total commercial value of the substances equal to

about 18 million euros.

The activity traces the regulatory framework outlined following the introduction of Law 2 December 2016, n. 242 which exclusively promotes the agro-industrial cultivation of hemp of the varieties punctually admitted by way of derogation from Presidential Decree n. 309 of 1990, corroborated by subsequent sentences of the Court of Cassation (n. 30475 on 30 May 2019, n. 14735 on 13 May 2020 and n. 19990 on 3 July 2020), outlining an action to protect public health , also aimed at a greater awareness on the part of operators about the conditions and limits that regulate the specific market.

The criminal proceedings are currently in the preliminary investigation phase and therefore the presumption of innocence of the suspect is in force, until the final sentence.