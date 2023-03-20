Home Technology Completionists buy every game on the Wii U and 3DS eShop – – Gamereactor
With the Nintendo Wii You and 3DS eShops closed for a week starting today, many users on those platforms are scrambling to download the games they want before they’re gone forever. However, few people can afford to buy every item in these stores.

Enter Jirard “The Completeist” Khalil, who paid a whopping $22,791 for every game on the Wii U and 3DS eShop. He has amassed funds through sponsorships and will donate his game collection to the Video Game History Foundation, which seeks to preserve video game history.

Aside from Khalil’s financial cost, games also take up a lot of space, with Wii U games taking up 1.2 TB combined, compared to just 267 GB for 3DS games and DLC combined.

Nintendo’s decision to close the Wii U and 3DS e-stores has caused a lot of controversy, especially considering that this effectively ends the virtual console, meaning you can only play retro games through the Switch Online service. However, if you do buy the game on the web store, you can re-download it at any time, and the console’s online functionality doesn’t end there.

