Congstar gives its customers free data volume

After the German Telekom already had the generous trousers on, Congstar customers now also get a little data volume for free. All important information at a glance.

Image: Canva

Congstar launched a spring campaign on March 1st. The campaign not only includes a range of new tariffs, but also a data gift for existing customers. You have until March 31st to secure the free data volume. As golem reports, it is valid for a total of 31 days after completion. In theory, you can take it with you into April.

The data volume can be booked directly in the app. If you own a classic mobile phone tariff, you get 15 gigabytes for free. Congstar tariffs intended for stationary use are even rewarded with 50 gigabytes of free volume. It makes no difference whether you use a term or prepaid tariff.

Unused data volume expires at the end of the promotional period.

Deutsche Telekom is also currently running a big gift campaign. Here you can even secure an unlimited data volume for a month. Former StreamOn users can even surf the net for 90 days free of charge. You can find more information here.

Via: golem

