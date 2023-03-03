Home Entertainment came to work Margaret Howell
Entertainment

came to work Margaret Howell

by admin
came to work Margaret Howell
(esquire)
(the times)
(I-D)
(Kin people)
(apartment)
(apartment)

Margaret Howell76, a British designer, meaning the British designer (some claim that she is the one who signed all of our uniforms, and when I say “some claim” I mean the headline in British Vogue), who founded her brand in 1972 and in recent years divides her time between Her home is in South East London and that in Suffolk, close to the sea (you already know that the phrase “divides her time” speaks to me a lot).

>>>
Things Margaret said in interviews (in free translation):

“I never feel comfortable if I have to go to a formal event. When people go to weddings they always seem uncomfortable and they look much better in normal clothes.’
(Interview with British Vogue)

“It’s funny to suddenly see your name on a shopping bag. Sometimes I see my name on someone’s canvas bag on the train and I’m always surprised, although of course I’m happy that people use our bag. I always hope they don’t recognize me, because one hundred percent of the time I look neglected compared to them.”
(Interview with the Guardian)

“It took me a long time to learn to listen to gut feelings, it’s actually the advice you give yourself.”
(Interview with the Guardian)

“Foal Baubrul, messenger on bicycle.” This is the kind of clothing I like. The authenticity of work clothes.”
(Interview with Esquire)

>>>
Her favorite item of clothing is a pair of Levi’s that belonged to her father in the sixties.

>>>
Ten almost meditative minutes with Margaret Howell:

See also  There are more and more film exhibitions in Hangzhou. In the cinema, you can also visit miniature museums and play scripted escape room-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

You may also like

Passed the Japanese Cosmetics Test Level 1! We...

TANGO music flywheel officially settled in Shanghai TX...

Burger with bitter gourd ring… Weird menu at...

The movie “Countdown Say I Love You” is...

continue to grow together Gertrude

The live-action Peter Pan “Peter Pan and Wendy”...

Go bowling for a long time. How Rintaro...

They made my week the dresser

MEMORY TOYS Adventurer World Bounty Hunter Bloody Morlock...

Starting tomorrow! Seniors from Men’s Nonno were with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy