The electrolysis capacity could reach up to 10 gigawatts in the final stage, as the project developer Conjuncta announced in Hamburg on Wednesday. Green hydrogen, ammonia and renewable fuels could be produced for export, totaling up to eight million tons per year. The electricity is to be generated in the hinterland by wind turbines and photovoltaic systems.

A corresponding declaration of intent was signed last week by the Mauritanian oil minister, the joint venture Infinity Power and Conjuncta. Infinity Power is backed by the Egyptian green electricity producer Infinity and the state-owned renewable energy company Masdar from the Gulf Emirate of Abu Dhabi. The “Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung” had previously reported on the project. To put this in context: According to the coalition agreement, the electrolysis capacity in Germany is also to be expanded to 10 gigawatts by 2030.

In the first stage, the plant in Mauritania is to achieve an electrolysis capacity of 400 megawatts. The first hydrogen is to be exported via a port in 2028. The focus of Conjuncta’s activities is on the commercial part of the project development, said Managing Director Stefan Liebing. According to Mauritania’s Oil Minister Abdessalam Mohamed Saleh, the project will make it possible to enter the European market for green hydrogen, primarily in Germany. According to Liebing, Mauritania has already agreed three similar projects with investors.