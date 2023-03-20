Remedy Entertainment‘s Control received overwhelmingly positive reviews when it released in 2019. Since then, the studio has confirmed that a sequel is on the way, as well as a multiplayer-focused spinoff as well.

Thanks to the half-year financial report from Digital Bros. (owner of publisher 505 Games), we now have more information on Control’s performance, and it’s clear that the sequel will be spectacular. As it turns out, the original game has sold over 3 million copies and brought in €92 million since launch, giving Remedy and 505 Games confidence in the franchise.

Control 2 has a confirmed budget of €50m (around £44m), far more than the original’s €30m. The multiplayer spin-off we mentioned above, the working title Project Condor, is also a project they seem to genuinely believe in, and has a confirmed budget of €25 million. Both games will be developed using Remedy’s proprietary Northlight Engine.



