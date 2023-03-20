Sign by sign, find out in this note what the horoscope has in store for you for this March 20, 2023. The voice brings you the most accurate predictions about health, love and money.

The Voice online horoscope

ARIES (MARCH 21 TO APRIL 20)

Relief granted for economic news. They disengage from a situation in which they were unfairly involved. A sense of tranquility that you really longed to achieve would reappear in you. They receive an interesting offer. Things always have a chance to work out. Color moment: orange.

Taurus (April 21 to May 21)

A day to calm down the problems that arise in the family. They would incur a mistake in the workplace due to distraction. Sometimes we want to do more things than we can. A promising meeting for the future could arise during the day. relax. One of the consequences of stress is distraction. Color moment: crimson.

Gemini (May 22 to June 20)

Enthusiasm and good spirits for proposals in activities. They will complement each other with someone from the work environment to carry out work in common that would give opportunities for growth. The affections are mobilized for very intimate reasons of yourselves. Do not act on impulse but from what is authentic. Color moment: old pink.

Cancer (June 21 to July 22)

The work is presented calmly and harmoniously. A past history returns to the current scenario. Love lasts when it’s real, no doubt. Do not commit yourself to issues that will later be difficult for you to carry out. Sensitivity. Knowing how to handle emotions as well as possible gives peace of mind. Color moment: ocher.

Leo (July 23 to August 22)

Without rushing, think about how you are going to face your claims. It would come off being able to clarify matters that pertain to papers. Try to visualize where your feelings are really pointing and echo that. The joy of the day an important call. Denying what we feel delays the possibility of being happy. Color Moment: Violet.

Virgo (August 23 to September 21)

Tranquility in the family plane. The hope of recovering something lost would motivate them to look for another horizon. Sometimes the loss of something generates growth for us, everything has a reason. They will give you a nice response on the affective level. Getting motivated and looking for incentives so as not to lose momentum is always healthy. Color moment: pear.

Libra (September 22 to October 22)

Try to organize early to be able to meet everything you need. A busy day is anticipated in which commitments and demands will be the order of the day. Learn to temper your spirits and manage your emotions. Things should not scare us but make us feel happy to be in life. Color Moment: Aquamarine.

Scorpio (October 23 to November 22)

Feeling of uncertainty on this day with different nuances. Possibility of being announced something at work. Take the precaution of being attentive to the movements of papers or procedures that must be carried out. Passing storm. Good day for love and company. Do not lower self-esteem no matter what. Color moment: light blue.

Sagittarius (November 23 to December 21)

Possibility of finding yourself having to decide movements in finances. Approach and team spirit with people with whom they share the work routine. Do not be discouraged if the answers you expect today do not arrive. We must learn not to live in anxiety and to let things settle. Color moment: blue.

Capricorn (December 22 to January 20)

To sharpen the natural capacity for analysis in everything related to activities. Do not take financial risks because of a business that they can offer you and it seems promising. The points that your partner raises with you are not wrong. Try not to deny the mistakes you make. When we admit our faults we begin to correct them. Color moment: white.

Aquarius (January 21 to February 18)

A day that seems to display a range of opportunities. They promise them good chances as a result of a job they have to do. This is not the time to dismiss anything that comes your way. It will all bring you something new to consider. When the doors open we must learn to enter to see what is inside. Moment of color: strawberry.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20)

The heart very open to achieve reconciliation. An important meeting with people from the work environment will make them feel safe in their workplace. There is a clue that they give you regarding new movements in finance. Knowing how to listen, knowing how to capture things that are valid for us, will help love today. Color moment: lilac.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

