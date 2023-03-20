Clarotya New York-based company specializing in solutions for security for cyber-physical systems in industrial (OT), healthcare (IoMT) and corporate (IoT) environments: the so-called Extended Internet of Things (XIoT), continues its own expansion in EMEA with three new appointments in Italy: Domenico Dominoni is now Senior Regional Director Southern Europe, Emanuele Cozzolino becomes Team Leader Solution Engineering Southern Europe, acquiring responsibility for France, Italy, Spain, Portugal and Greece, and Fabio Palozza joins the company as RVP Solution Engineering EMEA.

“The exceptional growth recorded under Domenico’s guidance in recent years has prompted us to focus heavily on Italy and to invest in expanding and strengthening the team – he commented Louise Bulman, General Manager EMEA di Claroty – Our priority is to contribute to the success of our customers by offering cutting-edge solutions, able to meet their needs and the increasingly complex challenges dictated by market evolution. To guarantee all this, we can only select the best talents who, thanks to their skills, allow us to add value. And in Italy we really think we hit the mark”.

Domenico Dominoni is now Senior Regional Director Southern Europe

Over 30 years of experience in the IT sector have allowed Domenico Dominoni to cover managerial roles related to sales and the channel for some of the most renowned companies in the sector, such as Cisco, FireEye, IropPort, Tufin and Stonesoft. Entered in the Claroty team in the year 2021, has demonstrated leadership skills and confirmed its marked propensity for sales. As Senior Regional Director Southern Europe, will coordinate the sales teams and will pursue the goal of enhancing Claroty’s growth strategy in the markets of Italy, Spain, France and Portugal. In addition, he will be dedicated to building strong relationships with clients to ensure their long-term success.

Proud to be able to hold this new position within Claroty Dominic Dominoni he comments “Italy has achieved excellent results in recent years and my goal for the future is to be able to do better and better. The new position of Emanuele and the entry of Fabio, both of great experience, will contribute to an important strengthening of the team. I am sure that this breath of fresh air will lead to the birth of new synergies and the achievement of new and exciting goals”.

Emanuele Cozzolino diventa Team Leader Solution Engineering Southern Europe

In support of Domenico Dominoni, the company has appointed Emanuele Cozzolino Team Leader Solution Engineering Southern Europe, with the task of supervise development teams and at the studio of customized solutions according to customers’ needs. Passionate about Security at 360 degrees, he joined Claroty in 2019, where he first held the position of Channel Presales Solution Engineer and then that of Senior Solution Engineer. Cozzolino also boasts various experiences abroad, the most important being the one in France as Head of technological surveillance and safety of critical and obsolete systems of all Michelin plants. This role allowed him to touch the issues and challenges related to Cybersecurity first-hand in the industrial world.

Fabio Palozza joins Claroty as RVP Solution Engineering EMEA

The picture is completed by the entry into the team of Fabio Palozza as Regional Vice President Solution Engineering EMEA. Palozza will work closely with management, managing a highly skilled team that will drive product, sales and marketing process improvements to maximize growth. Joining Claroty after having been Technical Director EMEA (Network & Security) of VMWare, he boasts a proven experience in the security sector and excellent leadership skills focused on achieving objectives.