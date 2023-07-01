Cordless vacuum cleaner Vactidy Blitz V8 in the test: top performance for 100 euros

The Blitz V8 from the Proscenic brand Vactidy is a handy and well-made cordless vacuum cleaner that is particularly suitable for cleaning hard floors. In our test, we put the suction power product through its paces and were generally satisfied with its performance.

Very clear: Compared to the top list place 1 (top list) Dyson V15 Detect and the newcomer Buture VC10 (test report) it is not enough for a first place on the podium of the “best cordless vacuum cleaner”. But if you look at the field of cordless vacuum cleaners up to 150 euros, you can’t really look past the Vactidy V8 – good technology at a good price.

design and finish



The Vactidy cordless vacuum cleaner V8 has an attractive design and solid workmanship. The vacuum cleaner is easy to hold and, thanks to its low weight, can be easily moved around the home. The detachable floor nozzle is also easy to assemble and disassemble.

If you want to dare the comparison to Dyson, you win all along the line. Design, feel and application correspond to the big role model or are at least quite close. The Proficare PC-BS 3085 (test report), which is available for around 90 euros, cannot keep up here. It clearly loses to the Vactidy V8 in terms of feel, design and workmanship.

Big advantage over Dyson and most other branded products: Like the Buture VC10 (test report), the Vactidy V8 also has a removable battery. The only really bitter thing here is that we couldn’t find a replacement battery on the web during our research – you simply can’t buy it.

Performance



The Vactidy cordless vacuum cleaner V8 has a 2200mAh battery that allows a runtime of up to 30 minutes. In our test, the vacuum cleaner actually reached this running time, which is sufficient for quick and good cleaning. The suction power of the V8 is okay and is particularly suitable for cleaning hard floors. However, the cheap vacuum cleaner does not get into the depths of carpeting so well.

Dust, small hairs, dirt – no problems for the vacuum cleaner as long as it cleans on hard floors. Everything works perfectly here. But thorough vacuuming throughout the house is different, at least on carpeted floors, it simply lacks the performance compared to more expensive models. But if you can handle the fact that you have to go over a dirty spot once or twice more, you have an inexpensive solution with the 100-euro vacuum cleaner from Vactidy.

volume



Compared to other cordless vacuum cleaners on the market, the Vactidy cordless vacuum cleaner V8 is relatively quiet. It buzzes in a higher frequency range than a Dyson or Buture, but is still rather moderate in terms of noise development – ultimately, of course, this also has to do with the performance of the electric motor.

Preis



We ordered the Vactidy V8 for around 100 euros. It currently costs just under 109 euros.

Conclusion



The Vactidy cordless vacuum cleaner V8 is a solid and inexpensive cordless vacuum cleaner that is particularly suitable for cleaning hard floors. With a running time of up to 30 minutes and a suction power that is reasonable for the price, the V8 is a good choice for anyone looking for a handy and efficient cordless vacuum cleaner for little money.

Very clear: Compared to the top list place 1 (top list) Dyson V15 Detect and also to the newcomer Buture VC10 (test report), it is not enough for a first place on the podium of the “best cordless vacuum cleaners”. But if you look at the field of cordless vacuum cleaners up to 150 euros, you can’t really look past the Vactidy V8 – good technology at a good price.