CORSAIR announced that the new RMx SHIFT Series power supply has obtained ATX 3.0 certification, bringing a new way to build custom PC enthusiasts, power from 750W to 1200W*, this fully modular 80 PLUS Gold certified power supply has a DC connector panel on its side, Cables can be connected more easily, and management is simpler and neater.

The RMx SHIFT Series’ reconfigured side panel (patent pending) gives you a clear view and provides easy access to all micro-fit ports on the mod, making connecting and maintaining cables a breeze. Not only does this design make it easier to connect and detach the cables, it also means that the cables won’t bend or twist when they’re connected to the connectors, reducing strain on the cables and creating a cleaner main layout. chassis.

Every model of the RMx SHIFT is ATX 3.0 certified and PCIe 5.0 compliant to power new high-performance systems, helping to improve overall system performance and reliability while providing the power needed for high-load operation . With the included high-quality PCIe 5.0 12VHPWR GPU cable, the RMx SHIFT Series can be used with new graphics cards such as NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series.

The RMx name has always brought expectations to PC builders, and the RMx SHIFT Series meets their expectations for various features. Simply connect the cables you need for your system – fully modular CORSAIR Type 5 Gen 1 micro-fit cables, and you’re ready to go.

The 140mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing fan features a specially calculated fan curve for high performance, low noise, and exceptional reliability, and supports Zero RPM fan mode for virtually silent operation at low loads. The RMx SHIFT Series is 80 PLUS Gold and Cybenetics Gold certified with a rated power efficiency of up to 90% for stable output. Employs Japanese electrolytic capacitors rated at 105°C to ensure stable power delivery and durability.

CORSAIR has tested the RMx SHIFT on all CORSAIR mainframes to ensure compatibility. For PC builders using other manufacturers’ main cases, or interested in knowing whether their main cases are compatible with RMx SHIFT power supplies, you can check that there is at least 30mm of space on one side of the bottom compartment of the case to accommodate connector panel.

