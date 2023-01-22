Curious about what people who have a tablet usually use the tablet for, besides watching dramas or playing games, as long as you use the right apps, the tablet can really be transformed into a useful productivity tool!Today I’m going to share an app called FlipaClip, which can be downloaded on both iOS and Android platforms. It allows you to quickly create vivid and eye-catching animations. Let’s take a look if you’re interested.

Whether you want to draw sketches, make scripts, or make simple animations, you can do it with FlipaClip.Its interface design is simple and intuitive. The following is a direct demonstration of using FlipaClip to create a 2D animation for everyone to see. First, click the “+” directly below the main button to create a new production project.

Then you can choose how many frames you want to make a 1-second animation (I choose 12 frames.)

Next, go directly to the drawing step. Here you can choose the brush, color, and font you want to use. After you choose it, you can also color it directly here. If you buy the paid version, you can also add it to the animation. Music (up to eight audio tracks can be added), if the drawing is accidentally broken, just use the eraser to modify it.As for layers, the free version of FlipaClip can add up to three layers, while the paid professional version can add up to ten layers

After the 12 frames of animation are all completed, click the three dots icon in the upper right corner, and then press “Make Video”

Because what we just selected is that there will be 12 frames in 1 second, so if I want to make this animation last for 3 seconds, I must click the “Copy” icon on the bottom toolbar to copy twice Frame drawn so that the animation is repeated exactly three times and will be as long as 3 seconds

After confirming the export size, video format, and video name are correct, click “Make Video” to complete.Finally, you can choose to save this video to your tablet, or upload it directly to platforms such as YouTube or TikTok to share with friends and family

After actual measurement, I feel that the finished product made by FlipaClip is very similar to the blank small book I used when I was a child. As long as you draw coherent illustrations on the same place on each page, you can quickly turn the pages. Generate simple but easy-to-understand animations XD Now as long as you have a tablet, you can also make animations through FlipaClip. I would like to share with you the above interesting productivity tools. If you feel anxious at home during the Chinese New Year, you can play with them!