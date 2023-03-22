Koei Tecmo’s latest action blockbuster “Crouching Dragon: Fall of the Sky” has been on the market for a while, although many players have already entered the second week and started an endless life of brushing, but the variety of weapons and equipment and various difficulties The entangled BOSS also makes many novice players still struggle with the first round and fall into difficulty in choosing.

Today, let us make a simple weapon and difficult BOSS strategy, hoping to help players quickly advance to the second week and become an advanced player of Crouching Dragon.

Weapon Raiders:

The most basic weapon, the Hexagon Warrior. One example is the ring head knife, which is very easy to obtain. But common does not mean weak, and it can even be said to be the second most powerful weapon in the attack module after double swords and sticks. With the unique skill “Cracking the Moon and Clouds”, it can be ranked in the TOP5 brainless weapons.

sword

A sword with a distinctive Chinese style, represented by Cao Cao’s Yitian Sword. The attack method seems to be agile, but it is more than handsome and not practical. It mainly eats metal and makes it difficult to match points. It is not a very practical weapon until the second week.

Machete

The weapon module is slightly inferior to the straight knife, and its attack performance is almost the same as that of a sword. But the scimitar represents the ancient ingot knife, which can be said to be the head of the brainless weapon. The exclusive stunt “Thunderbolt”, super charging performance and overwhelming momentum damage make him the best choice for novice players. At the same time, the later stage weapon, Bone Knife, Scorching Sun, is also a rare upper-attribute stunt, which can be regarded as a unique weapon in terms of stunts.

Broadsword

halberd

stick

Broadsword

Qinglong Yanyue Knife is the representative. Open wide and close wide, but the attack speed is a little slow, and the imposing attack can’t sweep the enemies of the backward jumping type. But the jumping and slashing of the exclusive stunt “Tengjiaoqifeng” is quite powerful. This move has powerful jumping performance and burst ability. If it can be stuck in the terrain, it can even directly give the monster a sixteen-shot guillotine. It is necessary to use it. Pretty skillful weapon.

halberd

Fang Tian painted a halberd as a representative. The lethality is first-class, and the attack range is not small, but the attack speed is slower than that of the broadsword, and most of the stunts have a long forward swing. Among them, Fang Tian’s signature skill of painting a halberd “Yunqi Longxiang” is one of the very few stunts that can independently attach attributes. It is quite a test to capture the hard time in use.

stick

The red crystal weapon “Emerald Branch” is the representative weapon with the top 1 suppressive power. The powerful weapon module and the longest-range imposing attack make it very difficult for the enemy to escape the combo of the stick. Almost no special skills are needed to suppress most human enemies, and it is also a recommended weapon in the early stage. In addition, the Emerald Branch is also one of the few special weapons that can be assigned attributes. Those who like sticks must use it.

sledgehammer

Axe

gun

spear

sledgehammer

Represented by the rookie killer Zhang Liang’s Taiyi club, he is characterized by a powerful imposing attack. The combo performance of ordinary attacks is very poor. Although the range is long, but the attack speed is too slow, it is easy to be counterattacked, so it is mainly used to resolve counterattacks. With the entry of a pile of momentum damage, usually it only takes one or two hits to defeat the enemy. The BOSS has entered the desperate situation, and if you like to push pictures with special skills, you can consider matching it with “Pushing the boat with the water”.

Axe

It also belongs to the category of heavy weapons, with low attack speed and high damage. It is a complete counterattack weapon. Due to the very large flaws, basically the rest of the basic attacks except the sprint attack are superfluous. It is characterized by the special counterattack stunt “Junling Xiongguan”, which can be interleaved with resolve to use the corresponding attack. Although it is relatively skill-testing, its stability is even higher than that of high-speed weapons after the second week. It is recommended for players who like to counterattack.

gun

Zhao Yun’s corner gun is the representative. Straight stabbing weapons have a long range, and their horizontal movement is not as spacious as a spear, and their pursuit performance is not as good as a staff, but they are also easy to use weapons. Although the signature skill “White Horse Saofeng” of Yajiao Gun is not as good as “Thunderbolt”, it also has powerful sprinting and penetrating performance, which is quite practical for beginners, and its later positioning is biased towards the auxiliary weapon for resolving counterattacks.

spear

The Zhangba Snake Spear is the representative weapon. A spear with a wider lateral attack range, but its attack speed is not comparable to the table top. Although the weapon has a high fire virtue, it should be more prominent in terms of attack power, but compared to the firepower of heavy weapons and the practicality of its own weapon modules, it is a bit inferior. If you want a long gun with higher attack power, you can choose it.

double sword

double knife

Shuangji

double sword

Represented by the double-strand sword, the attack speed is towards the weapon. It doesn’t matter if the shooting range is short, because in this game, the fast attack speed is equal to the strength of the upper state and the suppression force, and the double sword can be said to be a rare opponent. The new savior “Green Pine Welcome” made this weapon one of the most useful weapons in the past. At the same time, because of the water virtue, it is also very suitable as a thaumaturgy weapon.

double knife

It is also an attack speed weapon, but the combo attack is more difficult to use than the dual swords, resulting in a slightly awkward basic performance compared to the dual swords, but there is not much physical difference from the dual swords in use other than that. But among them, the Hundred Refining Double Knife can be said to be an imposing weapon, with quite good performance, and a vigorous player can even kill Zhang Liao, who is in the side mission, in about half a minute. It is one of the most popular weapons.

Shuangji

Xiaobawang’s tiger-toothed double halberds are the representative, the one with the slower attack speed in the dual-wielding system, but because it mainly eats fire virtue, its damage is much higher than the previous two companions, and the momentum attack is quite strong, and it can even hit directly Part of the killer move, so it is also loved by many players. It is also worth mentioning that the signature skill “Backing the Thorns” is a very useful stunt in PVP. After all, ordinary players cannot use the ultimate move with a super body in high-speed combos. In a way, it is better at suppressing the enemy than a stick .

Difficult boss strategy:

Zhang Rang

Among the few bosses that were difficult to deal with before Lu Bu, the huge avatar fights made many players panic, but in fact they were not that difficult to deal with.

Please start with the enemies in the most left and right direction first, don’t hope to kill all the clones in one go, but most of the clones can be eliminated after one pulse failure. Follow the defense and be careful with the main body’s spell attack and deal with the ultimate move, and you will be able to kill the avatar very quickly. The main body is quite weak, and you can easily knock out half of the blood if you kill the avatar once. Basically control the consumption well, and you can defeat it after two rounds of summoning. After catching the rules, there will only be pressure at first sight.

獓𤝱

There is not one of the ugliest monsters in this work, and it is quite difficult due to the weird attack method. The main attack method is to use the red tentacles on both sides to sweep. It is not difficult to deal with it after adapting to the timing several times with defense. However, there is a subtle time difference in the high-speed evolution of the ultimate move. If the timing is not right, it is easy to die in a car accident.

In addition, deliberately going around will lead to more unstoppable hair attacks. Although the lethality is not high, there is no need to move specially. Note that the ultimate move will be relatively simple to use thaumaturgy.

Lu Bu

The resolving practice device can be said to be the examiner of resolving proficiency.

There are two forms on horseback and on the ground. Horseback is relatively easy to fight. Bow and arrow attacks and ordinary slashes can be easily captured after a few defenses. Charge and big jump killing moves are also easy to deal with.

The difficulty is the combo slash after landing and the ground-dripping sprint. The former can be dealt with defensively, while the latter needs to be patient for half a second and it will be easier to resolve successfully. Due to the many times of casting ultimate moves, it is recommended to adopt a defensive posture during the battle, and mainly fight with counterattacks.

Three Tigers of Ebetsu

This is the first time for novice players to experience what a real siege is. There is only one difficulty, that is, there are three of them, so there are also three ultimate moves.

There are many variables in the battle, and the simpler way to deal with it is to fight with thaumaturgy after double slowing down with earth spells and the mud on the field. If you want to use close combat, it is best to use weapons such as the ancient ingot knife that can quickly accumulate momentum damage and escape from the encirclement. In addition, making more use of the rockery in the field to avoid flying props is also one of the key points.

Zhang Liao

Zhang Liao, who is on the sub-task, is also one of the examiners to defuse, like his original boss, Lu Bu.

The powerful lightning attack and continuous attack make him quite difficult to deal with. In addition to being familiar with the defusing ultimate move, it is also recommended to use dodge rather than defuse for the five-strike combo of the lightning spear, otherwise he will be hit directly to collapse if he misses. It is also an effective way to rely on fast weapons such as double swords to strengthen the oppressive force, but the key is the basic skills, and there are not many brainless ways to deal with it.

Demonize Liu Bei

It can be said that he is almost the strongest among the demonized bosses. His annoying flight performance and a large number of lightning on the field make him quite difficult to deal with in normal conditions.

But what’s interesting is that gold spells can restrain him to a considerable extent, and using a large amount of poison swamp can even directly block the lightning on the field. Without the blessing of thunder and lightning, the difficulty will drop sharply. With the help of Guan and Zhang, it is not too difficult to deal with except for the extremely fast speed of the ultimate move. Whether to use gold spells to counterattack can be said to be the key.

Yu Ji

The two-stage boss is half a mage in human form, and all thaumaturgy can be interrupted. If you find it too difficult to swallow a bunch of props that increase resistance, it is also an effective method. Ordinary flying swords and charges are easy to resolve. This stage is the main source of cumulative momentum damage.

After the second stage of dragon transformation, the attack power will increase a lot. Due to the constant flight, it is quite difficult to resolve it at first sight. But fortunately, the magic attacks and ultimate moves are not difficult to solve, and if you can keep the beast to deal with tail flick and body attacks, you can successfully attack.

The above is the BOSS and weapon strategy for this time, I hope everyone can take this opportunity to cross the first week, and come to the second week to brush and install, so as to deal with the next DLC.