Listen to the audio version of the article

At the end of July it launched a crowdfunding campaign on the Mamacrowd platform with a maximum collection target of 2.2 million euros – at the moment the share of investments already subscribed amounts to about 900 thousand euros – in which the Azimut Eltif fund also took part – Venture Capital Alicrowd II.

The successful completion of the operation, which will end at the end of September, constitutes an important step in the growth path of a start-up created to intercept a demand for insurance products (we are talking about approximately 5 billion euros in premiums a year) which today it travels almost entirely through traditional sales channels.

Operational since 2020 and winner of the award as “Best Insurtech 2022” in the latest edition of the Italy Insurance Awards, Lokky will exploit the capital that will enter the cash register to consolidate its positioning on the Italian market and enhance an offer of services that looks to a potential of over six million users including micro and small businesses, professionals and freelancers.

The operating model of the Milanese insurtech, as explained by the two co-founders and co-CEOs, Paolo Tanfoglio and Sauro Mostarda, follows that of other new players who have targeted the world of SMEs and freelancers.

In fact, everything revolves around the systemic use of digital tools and algorithms developed in-house to understand the insurance needs of users, to offer customers a large basket of tailor-made insurance solutions (over 200 types of policies in the catalog, ranging from ‘injury to protection from the risk of cyber attacks) and manage the entire process, from product profiling to issuing and signing the policy, passing through the payment of the premium.