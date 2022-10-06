In October, both Disney+ and Netflix have a lot of new dramas launched, which is really busy for drama fans. Cube iPlay 40 5G has launched a few entry-level Android tablets that support 5G networks. It uses MTK Dimensity 720 processor and 10.4-inch 2K resolution screen. The price is 2,000 yuan. It is very convenient to watch TV shows.

The iPlay 40 5G is an entry-level tablet, but its performance is quite good. It uses the Dimensity 720 processor from Taiwan’s MediaTek MTK. Antutu has a running score of 340,000 points. Of course, there is a certain distance to compare the performance of Apple’s iPad, but the operation of iPlay 40 5G is quite smooth, and there is no slowness problem of cheap tablets. And the 10.4-inch 2K screen is bright enough to watch movies and play games.

Support 5G mobile network, no need to wait for downloading files.

The biggest selling point of iPlay 40 5G, of course, is that it supports 5G mobile networks, and supports dual-card dual-generation, which can be used to make calls and, if necessary, to conduct web conferences. However, it should be noted that the SIM card slot uses a Micro SIM card, not the nano SIM that is often used in mobile phones, so pay attention when inserting the SIM card.

There are not many choices of Android tablets on the market, and there are only a few models that support 5G mobile networks. Although the iPlay 40 5G is an entry-level product, the operation is quite stable and there is no lag. Although the screen does not support HDR technology, the sound and picture experience of watching movies is also good. As a leisure tablet for watching TV shows, it is a good choice.

Specification SPEC.

OS: Android 11

Screen: 10.4-inch 2K 2,000×1,200 resolution screen

Screen Brightness: 380nits

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor

Memory: 6GB RAM

Memory capacity: 128GB (support microSD card, maximum capacity 2TB)

Network connection: Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1 5G, dual card dual standby

Battery capacity: 6,000mAh

Charging port: USB-C 18W

Size: 156.5×246.7×8.2mm

Weight: 475g

Price: $1,999