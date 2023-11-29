Home » D0382ce47e784465eb25c2bcb22355e9f Batman: Arkham Trilogy gets launch trailer
Technology

D0382ce47e784465eb25c2bcb22355e9f Batman: Arkham Trilogy gets launch trailer

by admin
D0382ce47e784465eb25c2bcb22355e9f Batman: Arkham Trilogy gets launch trailer

Rocksteady’s Batman: Arkham Trilogy set to launch on Nintendo Switch

The highly anticipated release of Rocksteady’s next game, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, has gamers buzzing as it is set to launch in February. But in the meantime, fans of the studio’s most famous franchise can rejoice, as the Batman: Arkham Trilogy is set to release on Nintendo Switch on Friday.

The trilogy includes Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman: Arkham City, and Batman: Arkham Knight, none of which have previously been available on the Switch. To add to the excitement, Rocksteady Studios and Warner have announced a surprise for fans in the form of a new Batman character set inspired by the hit film The Batman. This new character set will be available exclusively in Batman: Arkham Knight on Nintendo Switch starting December 1, with availability on other platforms starting December 15.

The news has created a stir among fans as they eagerly await the release of the beloved trilogy on the Switch. The addition of the new Batman character set has only added to the anticipation, as gamers look forward to immersing themselves in the world of the Dark Knight.

With the launch just around the corner, fans can watch the trailer for the series on Gamereactor.cn, getting a taste of the thrilling gameplay and stunning visuals that await them.

As the release date draws closer, the excitement continues to build for the Batman: Arkham Trilogy on Nintendo Switch. Whether players are familiar with the games or experiencing them for the first time, the anticipation for this iconic franchise’s arrival on the Switch is palpable.

You may also like

Hogwarts Legacy 2 appears to be developed using...

Doubts about sustainability: insight into ‘The Line’

WoodenValley for research and education in circular building

Why the police didn’t use facial recognition

Epic Mickey Creative Director Wants to Make Epic...

The cell phone with the best battery –...

Microsoft confirms that Microsoft Edge has an “Insufficient...

The product workers: Product owners as lateral managers

Microsoft confirms that Microsoft Edge has an “Insufficient...

Sloths Five Episode 638 – Nerd News –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy