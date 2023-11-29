D0382ce47e784465eb25c2bcb22355e9f Batman: Arkham Trilogy gets launch trailer

Rocksteady’s Batman: Arkham Trilogy set to launch on Nintendo Switch

The highly anticipated release of Rocksteady’s next game, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, has gamers buzzing as it is set to launch in February. But in the meantime, fans of the studio’s most famous franchise can rejoice, as the Batman: Arkham Trilogy is set to release on Nintendo Switch on Friday.

The trilogy includes Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman: Arkham City, and Batman: Arkham Knight, none of which have previously been available on the Switch. To add to the excitement, Rocksteady Studios and Warner have announced a surprise for fans in the form of a new Batman character set inspired by the hit film The Batman. This new character set will be available exclusively in Batman: Arkham Knight on Nintendo Switch starting December 1, with availability on other platforms starting December 15.

The news has created a stir among fans as they eagerly await the release of the beloved trilogy on the Switch. The addition of the new Batman character set has only added to the anticipation, as gamers look forward to immersing themselves in the world of the Dark Knight.

With the launch just around the corner, fans can watch the trailer for the series on Gamereactor.cn, getting a taste of the thrilling gameplay and stunning visuals that await them.

As the release date draws closer, the excitement continues to build for the Batman: Arkham Trilogy on Nintendo Switch. Whether players are familiar with the games or experiencing them for the first time, the anticipation for this iconic franchise’s arrival on the Switch is palpable.